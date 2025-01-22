Sale-topping ewe lamb from the Hewgill flock that sold for £11,000. \ Wayne Hutchinson

The crowds descended on Hawes auction mart for the annual Bluefaced Leicester female sale.

With an increased entry of high-quality sheep on offer, the trade was sharp.

Buyers were keen, creating what was described as "a red-hot atmosphere".

Ewe lambs

Topping the sale at £11,000 (€13,017) was a standout ewe lamb from the Hewgill flock.

This smart ewe lamb is a full sister to the overall champion from the Carlisle sale earlier this month.

She was sired by the ever-consistent £3,000 Sealhouses and out of one of the flock's most consistent ewes R39 Hewgill.

Bidding was brisk and the hammer fell to telephone bidder Mike Anderson from the Hardhaugh flock based in Aberdeen.

A full sister to this top-priced lot sold for £3,000 (€3,550) to an undisclosed buyer, completing a great day selling for the Lord family.

Overall champion from Richard Hutchinson that sold for £7,000. \ Wayne Hutchinson

Judge James Lawson's champion came from Richard Hutchinson's Kirkby Redgate flock.

The classy ewe lamb was full of power and style, making her stand out as the champion lot.

In the sales ring, she caught the eye of Millie Richardson, leading her to place the winning bid of £7,000 (€8,285).

This champion lot was a direct daughter of the £6,500 S1 Skeughdale ram and her dam went back to the famous £14,000 H1 Skeughdale.

Martin Allen from the Greenhow flock produced the day's reserve championship winner.

The prizewinner was a cocky ewe lamb sired by the R1 Harkerside and out of the £8,500 Hewgill ewe. This was knocked down to Stephen Sutcliffe for £2,800 (€3,314).

The high demand for the top-quality ewe lambs on offer led to an average of £1,659 (€1,963) being achieved.

In-lamb shearlings

It was the well-known Midlock flock that topped the in-lamb shearling section, selling a powerful daughter of homebred ram R26 Midlock for £4,500 (€5,324).

Top-priced in-lamb shearling ewe from the Midlock flock that sold for £4,500. \ Wayne Hutchinson

Scanned in-lamb to the £14,000 T3 Steel, she was quickly snapped up by Mike Anderson.

The Yore House flock brought for sale a strong lineup. This lineup was topped at £2,500 (€2,959) for a R25 Giants Causeway daughter.

She was scanned in-lamb to the exciting £40,000 Midlock Commander. She is also heading north to join Mike Anderson's flock.

The Yore House flock sold their next lot sired by Commander for £2,000 (€2,367) to Messrs Hutton.

The in-lamb shearling entry was strong and it led to an average of £1,673 (€1,980) being achieved for the section.

In-lamb ewes

The ewe trade was topped at £2,400 (€2,841) by the Metcalf family’s Silver Hill flock, with their first-prizewinning ewe by the N18 Dawyk.

She was sold scanned in-lamb carrying a single to T2 Howgate. The successful purchaser of this lot was Messrs Coates.

Demand for ewes remained very high, leading to an average of £1,680 (€1,988) being achieved for the ewes sold.