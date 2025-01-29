Overall champion from the Redgate flock that sold for 6,000gns. \ Wayne Hutchinson

North West Auctions saw a flying trade for Blue Leicester females over the weekend, leading to the market record being smashed.

The super consignment of females came from an array of the UK’s top flocks, and equally attracted buyers from all across the country.

Having no easy task in judging the pre-sale show was Mr Adam Lawson, Hundith.

Rising up to take the champion title was a stand-out ewe lamb from the Redgate flock of WM Hutchinson.

This top-class female was sired by the ever-consistent S001 Skeughdale. She went on to sell for 6,000gns (€7,509) to Ian Craig, Eastgate.

Record-breaking ewe lamb from the Hewgill flock that sold for 12,000gns. \ Wayne Hutchinson

Selling for the top price of the day of 12,000gns (€15,017), to break the J36 Bluefaced Leicester female record was an outstanding ewe lamb from John Lord’s renowned Hewgill flock. The record breaker was sired by the Lords’ homebred ram, B041 Hewgill. The successful purchaser of this top lot was Robbie Hallam, High Birkwith.

The next top price from the ewe lamb section was 5,200gns (€6,508), which was paid out for the second prize winner from the flock of Robin Booth, Smearsett.

It was the day’s judge Adam Lawson who was the successful purchaser of this powerful ewe lamb.

Mighty Midlock flock

Ewe lamb prices remained very consistent throughout the day leading to an overall average of 1,750gns (€2,190) being achieved.

It was the mighty Midlock flock of J Wright & Sons that dominated in the shearling ewe section.

First, they claimed both first and second in the class flowed by the reserve overall champion title. This reserve champion shearling ewe then went on to top the section selling for 2,800gns (€3,504) to W & P Walton, Low Kinmont.

Second prize-winning ewe lamb from the Smearsett flock that sold for 5,200gns. \ Wayne Hutchinson

Following closely behind the Midlock flock was the Yore House flock of the Pedley family, selling their lead shearling ewe for 2,000gns (€2,503). The Pedleys also took the top honours in the aged ewe class. The prize-winning ewe sold for 1,100gns (€1,376) to David Harker, Overthwaite.