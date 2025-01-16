Overall champion and top-priced lot from the Bonvilston flock that sold for 2,000gns. / Country Girl Media

There was a small entry of just under 40 Bluefaced Leicester females catalogued for the annual sale at the Hereford Livestock Centre.

The quality of sheep in the sales yard was very strong, not making it an easy task for the day's judge Gareth Roberts.

Roberts’ champion was a standout in-lamb shearling ewe from the Bonvilston flock of Tudor Harries.

This massive shearling ewe is a direct daughter of P1 North Burndale that bred the first-prizewinning shearling ram at the 2024 Buith NSA ram sale.

She was sold scanned carrying twins to S4 Kirkstead. After fierce ringside bidding, it was judge Gareth Roberts who backed his decision, forking out 2,000gns (€2,494) for his champion.

Continued success

Success continued for the Bonvilston flock, with another P1 North Burndale-sired shearling ewe selling for 1,400gns (€1,746).

She was also scanned in-lamb with twins to S4 Kirkstead and is heading to Swansea to join the flock of D Kear.

Following after this flashy shearling were four more shearlings from the Bonvilston pen that sold for 900gns (€1,123), 850gns (€1,061) and two selling for 800gns (€998).

It was the Bennett family’s Springwood flock that followed the Bonvilston pen. Their pen leader was a R15 Kirkstead daughter that was scanned carrying triplets to T1 Craig Yr Orsedd. She sold for 780gns (€973) to Messrs Davies.

The day's overall reserve champion also came from the Bennett family’s pen. This massive shearling ewe was sired by R1 Ashes and was scanned carrying a single to T1 Elain. She was also purchased by Messrs Davies for a sum of 550gns (€686).