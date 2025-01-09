First-prizewinning ewe lamb from the Low Espley flock that sold for 1,000gns. \ Wayne Hutchinson

There was a bumper entry for the annual Blue Belles sale at Borderway Mart, Carlisle, of traditional Bluefaced Leicester females, attracting a large ringside crowd leading to a very strong sale.

This strong trade was evident throughout the entire sale, with in-lamb ewe averages up £22 (€26) and in-lamb shearling ewes up £450 (€536) on the 2024 sale averages.

Judge for the day Jack Kay had no easy task, with a strong entry of just over 80 lots.

It was an impressive pen of in-lamb shearling ewes from the Kirkstead flock that stole the show, firstly taking the champion spot in the pre-sale show with their leading lot that then went on to top the sale selling for 5,000gns (€6,259).

Overall champion from the Kirkstead flock that went on to top the sale selling for 5,000gns. \ Wayne Hutchinson

This champion shearling ewe was packed with a show-winning pedigree, with her sire £5,000 N11 Bonvilston winning reserve interbreed at the 2022 Highland Show and her dam L22 Kirkstead taking the reserve champion spot on two occasions at the Highland Show.

She was also scanned in-lamb carrying a single to the £12,000 Madrissa. Taking this stand-out lot home with their successful bid was Kear Jones from Swansea.

In-lamb shearling ewe from the Kirkstead flock that sold for 4,200gns. \ Wayne Hutchinson

Next into the ring for the Kirkstead flock was a pair of twins that both sold for 4,200gns (€5,256).

These super sisters were sired by P1 Blackett House and one was scanned carrying twins to S1 Whinney Hall, while the other was scanned carrying twins to the £23,000 Espley R1.

The sisters remained unseparated, with both being purchased by Callandar and Claish Farms.

In-lamb shearling ewe from the Kirkstead flock that sold for 4,200gns. \ Wayne Hutchinson

Next to the ring was anther Kirkstead in-lamb shearling ewe, a full sister to the day's champion and top-priced lot.

This powerful shearling also had a successful day in the pre-sale show, picking up third in the strong class.

She was also showed throughout the summer, picking up third in an extremely strong class at the Highland Show, first at Peebles and reserve overall champion at Penrith.

She was sold scanned with twins to T4 Wallholme and sold to Clarilaw Farming for 4,000gns (€5,005).

Third-prizewinning in-lamb shearling ewe from the Kirkstead flock that sold for 4,000gns. \ Wayne Hutchinson

Clarilaw Farming also took home another Kirkstead shearling ewe, paying 3,500gns (€4,378) for a daughter of the N11 Bonvilston. This shearling ewe was scanned carrying triplets to the S1 Whinnyhall.

The Kirkstead flock sold a total of eight in-lamb shearling ewes to obtain a super pen average of £3,990 (€4,755).

In-lamb ewe from the Watersyke flock that sold for 1,900gns. \ Wayne Hutchinson

Next up was the completion of the Burndale flock’s major reduction and their headliner was a smart in-lamb shearling ewe by the P2 Piel View that goes back on her mother’s side to the J2 Burndale used at Rossiebank. She then sold for 2,500gns (€3,130) to Messrs Hayton.

In-lamb shearling ewe from the Burndale flock that sold for 2,500gns. \ Wayne Hutchinson

The next into the ring was the second-prizewinning in-lamb shearling ewe from the Auchry flock of Matthew Seed. This lovely gimmer was by the P2 Low Arkland and was scanned in-lamb to the S2 West Bolton. Taking this star home for 2,200gns (€2,754) was Messrs Rees.