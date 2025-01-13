Overall champion and top-priced lot from the Hexel flock that sold for 6,200gns.

With exhibitors from some of Scotland’s top flocks the Lanark Ladies in-lamb sale attracted huge interest from Texel breeders throughout the UK.

There was a strong entry of 64 lots that was made up of in-lamb shearling ewes and empty ewe lambs. Prices remained very consistent throughout the sale with an average price of £949 (€1,128) being obtained and a strong clearance rate of 90% was achieved.

Judging the pre-sale show was Tom Payman of the Thack flock.

Standing out as overall champion was an empty ewe lamb from the well known Hexel flock of Donald and Sarah MacPherson. The stand out lamb also went on to top the sale selling for 6,200gns (€7,735) to the Blackdale flock. The super March born lamb was a daughter of the much admired £100,000 Strathbogie Gladiator and a Coniston Equinox ewe.

A total of 19 empty ewe lambs were sold to average £942 (€1,119).

The in-lamb shearling ewe section was topped at 4,400gns (€5,490) for a special shearling ewe from the Auldhouseburn flock of Hugh and Alan Blackwood. This strong ewe was a daughter of the £130,000 Haymount Fan Dabi Dozi and her dam was a direct daughter of the world record holding £350,000 Sportsmans Double Diamond.

This super pedigree makes her a full sister to the £42,000 Auldhouseburn Ghost. She was sold in-lamb to Mellor Vale Hercules and she was snapped up with a phone from Hampshire based breeder C Fielder.

24 in-lamb shearling ewes sold to a strong average of £954 (€1,134).

Other leading prices – in-lamb shearlings:

Mr T Muirhead, Orchilmore – 1,400gns, 1,300gns

Mr R Cockburn, Knap – 1,400gns, 1,100gns

Messrs K & A Campbell, Overburns – 1,200gns, 1,100gns, 1,000gns

Messrs H & A Blackwood, Auldhouseburn – 1,100gns

Other leading prices – empty ewe lambs:

Mr R Cockburn, Knap – 1,400gns

Messrs D & S MacPherson, Hexel - 1,100gns, 800gns

Mr J D Hair, Drumbreddan - 800gns

Messrs Harvie & Davies, Sadlerhead - 700gns, 600gns