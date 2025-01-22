The NI Texel Club held their annual in-lamb sale in Ballymena Livestock market, the sale was met with great interest from buyers all across the Island.
A total of 27 in-lamb shearling ewes sold to average £570 (€674) and 20 ewe lambs sold to average £521 (€616).
Topping the sale at 2,300gns (€2,854) was Alastair Gaults Forkins flock, with the pre-sale show overall champion, an in-lamb shearling ewe sired by Mulland Extra Special.
She was sold scanned in-lamb to Forkins Hit the Diff to well-know Sligo based breeder Ronan Gallagher.
Next in the money was Brian Hanthorns Mullan flock, selling his in-lamb shearling ewe by Mellor Vale Déjà vu for 1,800gns (€2,233). Scanned in-lamb to Drumderg Hitman she was snapped up by the Bushvalley Texel flock.
Then came two lots that hit 1,400gns (€1,737). The first was an Auldhouseburn Fandabidozi in-lamb shearling ewe from Charlie Trimble of the Cherrylea flock.
Breeder John Trimble and judge Naomi O'Hare pictured with the overall reserve champion.
She was scanned in-lamb to Forkins Hawkeye and sold to Ballymena man Eugene McLarnon.
And the second at 1,400gns (€1,737) was the top-priced ewe lamb. She hailed from the Forkins flock.
She was a Douganhill Gangster daughter, she also headed to Sligo with Ronan Gallagher.
Charity lot
The night’s charity lot was a ewe lamb put forward from the Curley flock of John Trimble. She was purchased by R Hunter, Larne for 1,000gns (€1,241). The entire proceeds of this lot are going to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.
The NI Texel Club held their annual in-lamb sale in Ballymena Livestock market, the sale was met with great interest from buyers all across the Island.
A total of 27 in-lamb shearling ewes sold to average £570 (€674) and 20 ewe lambs sold to average £521 (€616).
Topping the sale at 2,300gns (€2,854) was Alastair Gaults Forkins flock, with the pre-sale show overall champion, an in-lamb shearling ewe sired by Mulland Extra Special.
She was sold scanned in-lamb to Forkins Hit the Diff to well-know Sligo based breeder Ronan Gallagher.
Next in the money was Brian Hanthorns Mullan flock, selling his in-lamb shearling ewe by Mellor Vale Déjà vu for 1,800gns (€2,233). Scanned in-lamb to Drumderg Hitman she was snapped up by the Bushvalley Texel flock.
Then came two lots that hit 1,400gns (€1,737). The first was an Auldhouseburn Fandabidozi in-lamb shearling ewe from Charlie Trimble of the Cherrylea flock.
Breeder John Trimble and judge Naomi O'Hare pictured with the overall reserve champion.
She was scanned in-lamb to Forkins Hawkeye and sold to Ballymena man Eugene McLarnon.
And the second at 1,400gns (€1,737) was the top-priced ewe lamb. She hailed from the Forkins flock.
She was a Douganhill Gangster daughter, she also headed to Sligo with Ronan Gallagher.
Charity lot
The night’s charity lot was a ewe lamb put forward from the Curley flock of John Trimble. She was purchased by R Hunter, Larne for 1,000gns (€1,241). The entire proceeds of this lot are going to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.
SHARING OPTIONS: