Multi show-winning maternal sisters to the embryo pregnancies available at the Smyth's Seasonal Surprises timed auction. \ Alfie Shaw

Coming as a surprise addition to the December sales calendar was the Smyth’s Seasonal Surprise. Running on 13-15 December, the sale will consist of 35 lots of pedigree Suffolk and Suftex ewe lambs from the heart of Jack Smyth’s Bessiebell flock.

The Suftex lineup includes the entire spring crop of ewe lambs and two very exciting embryo pregnancies. These embryos are maternal siblings to many All-Ireland champions and interbreed winners. Suftex sires include the Logie Durno Kelso champion and Landale Lugs that has bred gimmers to 10,500gns.

Included in the Suffolk consignment is a special lot consisting of four Suffolk ewe lambs. The winning bidder will get the pick of the four and the remaining three will be retained within the Bessiebell flock.