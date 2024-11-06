Breeder Michael Hastings pictured with the top-priced ewe lamb that sold for €2,050 to Mark Miley.

The third annual Western Stars female sale held in Athenry Mart drew a large crowd, with enthusiastic viewing and bidding throughout the sale. The sale’s overall average prices exceed those of the 2023 sale, reflecting the increased interest around the sales ring.

The ewe lamb selection saw brisk bidding. With a powerful Limestone Bugatti sired ewe lamb from Michael Hastings’ Western Flock selling for the top price of the night at €2,050 to Mark Miley.

It was the Lismurtagh Flock of Kenneth Bailey that achieved the second-highest ewe lamb price of the evening. This Limepark Benson sired, show-wining ewe lamb sold for €1,400 to Daniel Grady. The ewe lambs sold on the night went on to average a strong €1,035.

In-lamb section

Topping the in-lamb section and joint top price of the night, was a powerful Malinhead AI Capone daughter from the pen of Trevor Geelan. She was scanned in-lamb to Benedyglen Chieftan and sold for €2,050 to Eamonn Duffy.

It was a Strathbogie Scotsman sired shearling carrying twins to Limestone Bugatti from the Western Flock of Michael Hastings, that claimed the second highest price.

This gimmer with top-quality genetics sold for €1,650 to the Milo Flock of Mark Miley. It was followed by another strong Western gimmer sired by Limestone A Maverick and a Castleisle dam.

She was scanned with a single again to Bugatti and she sold to new breeder Michael Gilmore.

This strong demand for quality in-lamb shearlings continued throughout the sale with an impressive overall clearance rate of 98% achieved and an average price of €1,061 obtained.