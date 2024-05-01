There has been a significant reaction to features in last week’s edition regarding phosphorus (P) fertiliser allowances. This includes requests for detailed figures with many farmers finding advisers up to their necks in scheme applications and not in a position at present to address fertiliser allowances.

The interest is stemming from a greater focus on ensuring compliance with nitrates rules, following the introduction of the National Fertiliser Database. The relevant tables are listed on this page to give farmers an idea of the type of allowances available to them under varying stocking rate and soil index.

The stocking rate is based on the previous year’s data, ie 2023 data for 2024 allowances.

In the absence of soil analysis, farms with a grassland stocking rate in excess of 130kg organic nitrogen (N)/ha in 2023 must assume index 4 for P and therefore they have no allowance to purchase fertiliser containing P.

Farms with a grassland stocking rate of less than 130kg organic N/ha must assume index 3 for P in the absence of soil samples.

Where soil analysis is available, then the tables show the permitted levels for farmers with livestock and systems with no livestock producing grass-based forage crops for sale.

It is critical to highlight that in terms of the P allowance, 5kg P must be deducted from the allowance for every tonne of concentrate feed purchased (lower figure if feed content analysis states such).

P buildup

There is a measure termed the ‘P buildup allowance’ that allows grassland farmers stocked at greater than 130kg organic N/ha to apply additional phosphorus fertiliser to improve soil fertility.

The measure is aimed at improving nitrogen use efficiency, along with providing a more favourable environment for actions such as incorporating clover.

As demonstrated in Table 2, the measure permits a higher P allowance on index 1 and 2 soils.

Farmers wishing to avail of such a measure must submit a nutrient management plan prepared by a Farm Advisory Service (FAS) adviser.

Soil analysis is a requirement, as is determining the soil organic matter content.

The latter ensures excessive levels of P are not applied to organic soils such as peat soils.

Footnotes for Tables 1, 2, 3 and 5

1. Total annual nitrogen (kg) excreted by grazing livestock averaged over the eligible grassland area (grazing and silage area). Stocking rate refers to grassland area only.

2. The fertilisation rates for soils which have more than 20% organic matter shall not exceed the amounts permitted for Index 3 soils, subject to the provisions in Article 16(3)(f).

3. Manure produced by grazing livestock on a holding may be applied to index 4 soils on that holding in a situation where there is a surplus of such manure remaining after the phosphorus fertilisation needs of all crops on soils at phosphorus indices 1, 2 or 3 on the holding have been met by the use only of such manure produced on the holding.

4. The maximum phosphorus/nitrogen fertilisation of grassland shall not exceed that specified for stocking rates less than or equal to 170kg/ha/year unless a minimum of 5% of the eligible area of the holding is used to grow crops other than grass or a derogation applies in respect of the holding. For Table 3, for a new derogation applicant they may apply the derogation rate of 225kg/ha for the first year only and from year two onwards must use rates as per stocking rate on the holding.

5. This table does not imply any departure from Article 20(1) which prohibits the application to land on a holding of livestock manure in amounts which exceed 170kg nitrogen per hectare per year, including that deposited by the animals themselves (or 250kg in the case of a holding to which a derogation has been granted in accordance with the Nitrates Directive).

6. An additional 15kg of phosphorus per hectare may be applied on soils at phosphorus indices 1, 2, or 3 for each hectare of pasture establishment undertaken.

Footnotes solely for Table 5

7. The fertilisation rates apply to grassland where there is no grazing livestock on the holding and also to those areas of farms where hay or silage is produced for sale off the holding on farms stocked <85kg grassland stocking rate.

Accessing figures

Farmers can find their farm’s bovine stocking rate for the preceding year via the agfood.ie portal under the heading N and P statements. This will account for the importation of organic nutrients, but does not take in to account other animals such as sheep, horses and donkeys.

The nitrogen excretion rate for a lowland ewe and her lambs is 13kg, reducing to 7kg for a mountain ewe.

Lowland hoggets have a nitrogen excretion rate of 6kg/annum and mountain hoggets 4kg.

Allowances must also account for nutrients imported on to the farm via organic fertiliser imports and feed imports