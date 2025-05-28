Hogget quotes have been hit with another 20c/kg cut, leaving opening prices for quality assured sheep in the region of €7.50/kg for Thursday.

There is a growing focus on the upcoming Islamic religious festival of Eid al-Adha, which takes place from 6 to 10 June, with the sheep trade requiring a much needed demand boost. Hogget quotes have been hit with another 20c/kg cut, leaving opening prices for quality assured sheep in the region of €7.50/kg for Thursday.

This is almost €2/kg lower than the corresponding period in 2024 or upwards of €45 per head. Significant penalties are also in play for hoggets deemed overweight.

Lambs

Lamb prices have also come in to the firing line with base quotes reduced by 10c/kg to 20c/kg and ranging from €8.80/kg to €8.90/kg. This leaves opening offers for QA lamb at €9/kg with top prices 10c/kg to 20c/kg.

Cull ewes have also been hit hard with a cut in price of 30c/kg to 50c/kg over the last week with prices ranging from €5/kg to €5.50/kg.