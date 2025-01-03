This is the first attack that Egan has had in this field. However, he experienced a dog attack on his own farm a few years ago. / Jack Caffrey

Kerry farmer John Egan has criticised negligent dog owners who let their dogs run freely near farm animals as “another accident waiting to happen”.

The pedigree Lanark breeder has made a renewed appeal for anyone with information about a dog attack on his sheep near Coss Strand in Templenoe on the afternoon of Thursday 26 December.

Between noon and 1pm, two dogs attacked his flock of sheep on some rented land near the beach, leaving at least one of his pedigree Lanark sheep dead.

Two ewe lambs remain missing after the incident, while four other sheep are injured, including one with life-threatening cuts to its neck.

This is the first attack that Egan has had in this field. However, he experienced a dog attack on his own farm a few years ago.

He said that one of the dogs could have been in the field with the sheep for up to 50 minutes before a passerby scared them away.

“If we never had checked the sheep on that day, there were more sheep stuck in briars, ditches and drains so the crows would have had them.

“If this dog had run the length of the beach and there was a little child there, they have absolutely no control over them and this dog has the taste of blood.”

Investigations

Gardaí said that investigations are still ongoing into the incident. Anyone with information can contact Kenmare Garda Station on 064-664 1177.

Egan said that Coss Strand is a popular place for dog owners to take their pets for walks and many people let their animals off the lead.

“While we were looking for our lambs, another couple came and opened the boot of their cars, letting their five dogs out to run the strand freely. There are several people who would just stay in the car while they let their dog run around.

“We need to clamp down on this. A lot of dog people would call themselves animal lovers, but to leave lambs stuck in wire with their throats cut and walk away from it,” added Egan.

“A dog with the taste of blood, he could be locked up for six months and you think he might be fine. If you leave him out, he will do it again.”