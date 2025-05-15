The organisations are seeking stronger enforcement powers for dog wardens, An Garda Síochána and the PSNI.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) have called for immediate and co-ordinated all-island measures to address the growing issue of uncontrolled dogs across the country.

It comes after both organisations held a joint sheep meeting where they discussed the “current fragmented approach to dog ownership regulation” that is failing farmers.

The IFA and UFU are looking for the establishment of a database that fully integrates licensing and microchipping information and clearly identifies the person responsible for each dog.

A spokesperson for the UFU said that dogs from either side of the border cannot be identified or tracked, as there is no joined-up, all-island system to trace these dogs.

“This system must be accessible to enforcement bodies on both sides of the border to ensure that no dog or owner can go unidentified.

Sheep kills

They are also looking for increased penalties for failing to comply, including substantial on-the-spot fines for unlicensed or uncontrolled dogs right across the island.

“Too often we hear from farmers in these areas whose sheep have been mauled or killed by roaming dogs, and there is no system in place to hold anyone accountable,” added the spokesperson.

The IFA and UFU have urged the two respective Departments of Agriculture to work in full co-operation on implementing preventative measures, disease surveillance, emergency response, and information sharing.

Disease

In addition, the organisations have warned of the increasing risk of diseases within the sheep and livestock sector on the island.

“Animal diseases such as bluetongue pose a serious threat to the sheep sector. The financial cost these can have on farms is enormous. An outbreak in one part of the island is a threat to the sheep sector on the island.

“These diseases do not recognise borders, and without a co-ordinated strategy, farmers on both sides are left vulnerable.”

