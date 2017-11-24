Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Snake in the furrow
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Snake in the furrow

By on
The team representing Ireland in the World Ploughing Championship in Africa had an unusual encounter during training in Kenya.
The team representing Ireland in the World Ploughing Championship in Africa had an unusual encounter during training in Kenya.

Saint Patrick might have sorted out the snake situation in Ireland, but they’re very much alive and hissing in Kenya, where the 64th World Ploughing Championships is taking place.

Eamonn Tracey managed to disturb a snake while he was ploughing his furrow during training this week.

The two Irish participants are Eamonn Tracey and John Whelan, both seasoned competitors who have been previous world champions in their respective classes.

Though it’s more likely that they’ve turned up more stones than snakes during their time at the ploughing.

The competition will take place on the Ngongongeri Farm in Egerton University, Nakuru, and it will run from 27 November until 2 December, with 22 countries taking part.

More in News
Member
Knowledge Transfer payments made to 1,140 farmers
News
Knowledge Transfer payments made to 1,140 farmers
By Caitríona Morrissey on 24 November 2017
Member
NI pork exports to China commence
News
NI pork exports to China commence
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 24 November 2017
Member
Purified water could lead to 'reduction in antibiotic use'
News
Purified water could lead to 'reduction in antibiotic use'
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 24 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Agritechnica 2017: a snapshot of some of the new products launched
Farm machinery
Agritechnica 2017: a snapshot of some of the new products launched
By Michael Collins on 12 November 2017
Member
Agritechnica - Europe's largest machinery show
News
Agritechnica - Europe's largest machinery show
By Michael Collins on 07 November 2017
From Ploughing to Punchestown
Farm machinery
From Ploughing to Punchestown
By Michael Collins on 25 September 2017
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad

Place ad