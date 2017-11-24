Snake in the furrow

They've turned up more stones than snakes during their time at the ploughing.

The team representing Ireland in the World Ploughing Championship in Africa had an unusual encounter during training in Kenya.

Saint Patrick might have sorted out the snake situation in Ireland, but they’re very much alive and hissing in Kenya, where the 64th World Ploughing Championships is taking place.

Eamonn Tracey managed to disturb a snake while he was ploughing his furrow during training this week.

Eamonn Tracey Irish 2 furrow competitor in the world ploughing came across one of the locals in his ploughing plot today @NPAIE @AgrilandIreland #getmeoutofhere pic.twitter.com/pxnTBh25P4 — National Ploughing (@NPAIE) November 22, 2017

The two Irish participants are Eamonn Tracey and John Whelan, both seasoned competitors who have been previous world champions in their respective classes.

Though it’s more likely that they’ve turned up more stones than snakes during their time at the ploughing.

All roads lead to @World_Ploughing contest Kakuru Kenya @NPAIE Irish team passed this guy on the long drive up to the ploughing site @AgrilandIreland pic.twitter.com/gZe6LPIIli — National Ploughing (@NPAIE) November 18, 2017

The competition will take place on the Ngongongeri Farm in Egerton University, Nakuru, and it will run from 27 November until 2 December, with 22 countries taking part.