This spring, Honda is offering a deal that’s turning heads and starting engines. For the first time ever, Honda is offering 0% finance on seven top sellers of its lawn and garden range. Dubbed the "Early Bird Deal", this limited-time promotion gives customers the chance to own the best-in-class Honda mower lineup without paying a cent in interest.

Massive Savings Across the Range

The Early Bird Deal includes seven top selling Honda mowers, with €700 off Ride On models, €200 off the top-rated HRX model, and €500 off the innovative Miimo robotic mower.

The Honda Ride On, known for its powerful performance and effortless handling, is now available with just a €2000 deposit. Meanwhile, the award-winning HRX and Miimo robotic mower can be yours for only a €300 deposit!

“This marks a significant milestone for us, said Jenny Reynolds, Director of Honda Ireland. By offering 0% finance for the first time, we’re making it easier for more customers to experience the exceptional quality that sets Honda mowers apart. As the mowing season begins, it’s the perfect time to invest in equipment that delivers lasting value. Our mowers are engineered with meticulous attention to detail, renowned for their reliability, performance, and innovation, Honda’s lawn equipment has long been the gold standard for garden enthusiasts and professionals alike. With the substantial savings now available on the offer, there has never been a better time to upgrade to a Honda.”

Seven Weeks Only!

But this offer won't last forever. The Early Bird Deal runs for just seven weeks, ending on June 7th. With demand expected to be high, Honda is urging customers to act quickly to secure their preferred model and take advantage of the limited-time finance terms.

Power Your Dreams

The campaign is backed by the familiar slogan, “Honda – The Power of Dreams,” emphasising both the performance of its equipment and the accessibility created by this finance offer.

With warmer weather on the horizon, there’s no better time to prepare your garden—and thanks to Honda’s Early Bird Deal, your perfect mower is now more affordable than ever.

Find your local Honda dealer here - Find Your Dealer | Honda Ireland

Finance is provided by Flexifi Europe Limited trading as Humm, which is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. Offer valid from April 17 to June 7, 2025. Fees, terms and conditions and minimum credit criteria apply.