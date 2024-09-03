A recognised international business forum, the Sommet is not only THE event for the livestock industry, but it’s also THE place to be for politicians, institutions, farmer organisations and unions, influencers and many others who flock to the show every year.

With 2,000 head of livestock, 1,700 exhibitors and 120,000 visitors expected at this year’s event, it already includes a stellar programme with, among others, the Salers breed organising its national championships and the mixed Simmental breed that is hosting a European competition with cows coming from four different countries.

In addition, the Sommet de l’Elevage will be hosting over 140 conferences covering all the key agricultural issues.

Not forgetting of course, the renowned Sommets d’Or innovation competition, Kazakhstan being the country guest of honour and the central theme at this year’s Sommet of sustainability in livestock production.

Sustainability in livestock production

Sustainability in livestock production is the theme of this year’s show and it’s the new strapline at the Sommet.

For over a year now, the Sommet de l’Elevage has given itself the goal of becoming the world’s number one sustainable livestock show.

“At a time when everyone is talking about sustainability, everybody is still trying to define the concept,” explains Sommet general manager Fabrice Berthon.

“It was important for us to make it our hobbyhorse because our event began and has developed in the heart of our Massif Central region, an unspoilt area, 70% of which is natural pasture. And it is in this ecosystem that a sustainable livestock model based on pastoralism has been naturally developed by farmers over the years.

“This is what our event is all about, making the sustainable dimension our major ambition for the future and the agriculture of tomorrow by promoting all the prospects in the conservation of the ecosystem and man within this environment,” adds Fabrice Berthon.

About the event

Year after year, numerous foreign delegations, with identified investment plans, make the journey to the centre of France to attend this major livestock event. Their interests range from cattle genetics (beef and dairy breeds), sheep, livestock machinery and equipment, to inputs, animal feed, milking and milk handling equipment and new technologies.

Over 5,000 international visitors are expected – last year saw a resurgence in international visitors with delegates coming from more than 90 countries.

The Sommet’s organisers have, as every year, identified as a priority, an appropriate and warm welcome for foreign delegations.

This includes free entry to the show and VIP facilities, as seen in the international lounge, which serves as a reception, work and relaxation place.

It offers many free services such as interpreters, guided tours of the show, organisation of B2B meetings with exhibitors, free shuttles to the city, train station and the airport, etc.

A programme of 30 farm and agri-industrial site visits is also available to foreign delegations every year, including beef and dairy farm visits, sheep, horse and goat unit visits.

There’s also a visit to an abattoir, a biogas unit, a beef export centre, a feed lot, a beef meat research centre and a visit to the National Institute of Agronomic Research to learn about what’s on the farming horizon.

Delegations are also invited to the international livestock gala evening, during which all breeds of cattle, sheep and horses present at the show will be on parade in the main Zenith d’Auvergne ring, followed by a convivial buffet party.

Salers breed championship

For the fourth time, the Salers breed will use the event to host its annual national championships.

Divided into four half-days, the national is an eagerly awaited event for both French and international Salers breeders. It is the world's largest gathering of the breed, bringing together all Salers fans and with close on 140 farms from throughout France represented at the show.

For four days, 400 animals, among the best of French Salers genetics, will be in judging in the prestigious Zenith d’Auvergne ring. An auction sale of elite breeding stock will round off activities on Friday 4 October 2024.

A growing interest in the energy transfer

Once again, the number of exhibitors whose business activity is in the domain of energy transfer (biogas, solar power, etc) is increasing, confirming the interest of the Sommet for these new technologies and the sustainability of these energies.

More information and registration for free entry tickets and farm tours, visit www.sommet-elevage.fr.