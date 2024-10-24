As farmers face increasing environmental and financial challenges, there’s an emerging opportunity to turn waste into renewable energy, benefitting not just the farmer but the wider community.

Anaerobic digestion (AD) is an innovative and sustainable solution that Irish farmers can embrace, providing financial and environmental benefits while supporting a greener future.

What is AD and biomethane?

AD is a well-established, proven process that converts organic materials, such as agricultural waste, into biogas. This biogas can then be upgraded to biomethane - a cleaner, greener alternative to natural gas.

The biomethane can be injected into the gas grid or liquefied and used as a renewable fuel for transport. Farmers play a vital role in this process by supplying organic waste or providing land for AD plants.

Benefits of AD for farmers

Additional revenue stream

AD plants offer farmers a new source of income. By leasing or selling land for AD plants or even supplying feedstock such as manure or forage crops, farmers can generate additional revenue. This provides financial stability, especially in uncertain markets, without the need for substantial upfront investment.

Low-cost organic fertiliser

One of the byproducts of the AD process is digestate - a nutrient-rich organic fertiliser. Farmers who partner with AD projects gain access to this valuable byproduct, reducing their reliance on synthetic fertilisers, which can be costly and environmentally harmful. Digestate can enhance soil health and water quality, leading to better crop yields and long-term sustainability.

Efficient waste management

Managing agricultural waste is a growing challenge due to stricter environmental regulations. AD offers a no-risk, long-term solution to slurry management, helping farmers meet these regulatory requirements without upfront costs. It turns an agri byproduct liability into an asset, while simultaneously reducing harmful emissions.

Supporting local communities

AD plants contribute to the local economy by creating jobs and providing renewable energy that benefits the wider community. Farmers involved in these projects not only boost their own income, but also play a role in making their community more sustainable and energy independent.

Why choose CycleØ?

CycleØ is your trusted partner for AD and biogas projects. With proven technology, a deep understanding of agricultural practices and a strong commitment to local partnerships, we’re here to help Irish farmers unlock the full potential of AD.

We’re already making strides across Europe, including here in Ireland, with ambitious plans to build, own and operate AD plants that benefit both farmers and the environment.

A major investment in Ireland’s future

CycleØ’s investment in four new biomethane plants in Kildare, Cavan, Galway and Limerick marks a significant milestone for Ireland’s renewable energy sector.

These plants will generate around 40GWh of biomethane annually, enough to heat over 3,000 Irish homes.

The plants will also help support the Irish government’s ambitious goal of producing 5.7TWh of biomethane by 2030, contributing to the EU’s target of 35 billion cubic metres by 2025.

Working together for a greener future

We’re looking for farmers to join us as feedstock suppliers or land partners.

One such farmer is John Hanrahan, who runs a 400-cow dairy farm along with a pig production unit outside Granagh, Co Limerick.

John has partnered with CycleØ to build an AD plant on his land. Alongside sustainable practices such as solar panels, low emissions slurry spreading and growing clover to reduce chemical fertiliser usage, John views this partnership as another step towards securing his farm’s future.

“We decided to partner with CycleØ to secure the future of our farm. We’re looking at our slurry as a fertiliser, not waste, and partnering with CycleØ will help us incorporate it into our system,” John notes.

Together, we can transform agricultural waste into renewable energy, creating a win-win situation for your farm, your community and the environment. By working with CycleØ, farmers can enjoy all the benefits without bearing the risks.

AD technology is a game-changer for Irish agriculture, providing sustainable solutions for waste management, generating extra income and supporting the green energy transition.

With CycleØ as your local and experienced partner, this is your chance to turn waste into opportunity.

