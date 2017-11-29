Tillage management: Increasing challenge for establishing winter crops
By Andy Doyle on 30 November 2017
Wet and now cold conspire to bring the planting season to a definite end.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Tillage
By Andy Doyle on 28 November 2017
By William Conlon on 28 November 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 27 November 2017
Related Stories
By Darren Carty on 29 November 2017
By William Conlon on 24 November 2017
By Gerald Potterton on 27 November 2017
KUHN FC302 GI MOWERGOOD CLEAN MOWERSWIVEL DRAWBARALL PANELS IN GOOD ...
JOHN DEERE 1365 C/W AUTO SWARTHERSWIVEL DRAWBARYEAR 2008JD 1365S...
FORT MOUNTED MOWERGOOD WORKING ORDERâ‚¬2750 MARGIN (NO VAT)CALL SALE...
KRONE AM 243 MOUNTED MOWERGOOD WORKING ORDERCALL SALES 087 1472154â‚...
KVERNELAND MOUNTED MOWERCONDITIONERGOOD WORKING ORDERâ‚¬2750 + VAT...