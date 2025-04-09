Weather: The weather forecast continues to be good, with some rain from Sunday and maybe some heavier showers later next week. It is giving people a great chance to get work done and to complete tasks on time. Most farmers are now up to date on crop management.

Nitrogen: Apply nitrogen to spring cereals when they emerge. Rain will help to wash in fertiliser over the weekend. Winter barley crops should really have all their nitrogen by now, while winter wheat will need the final split before the flag leaf emerges.

Winter wheat: Winter wheat crops are at different stages across the country. Early-sown crops are driving ahead. There are many with leaf 4 out and leaf 3 emerging. Anything at GS30 should receive CeCeCe. If rust is an issue you need to apply tebuconazole and pyraclostrobin.

If you are travelling add in sulphur to make the crop a bit more resilient and help to keep Septoria at bay in case of rain. Most crops are probably gone passed this timing by now. The first main fungicide will be the next job and depending on where your crop is at, that will be in the coming days or towards the end of the month. See pages 36-37 for an update on where crops are at across the country.

The T1 should be applied when leaf 3 is fully out. This is the third-last leaf and you should peel back the leaves on the plant to make sure you have the right leaf. Disease pressure is low at present so it makes sense to keep your best chemistry for later on when you get the best response and in case disease takes off.

That means you are probably looking at Ascra or Revystar at T1 along with folpet at 1.5L/ha. Inatreq can then be applied at T2. Chat with your agronomist on the strategy for the season. Rain could change this over the coming days.

Winter barley: Those on three-spray programmes might be applying their second fungicide now. Discuss this with your agronomist. The second application will need to get you to the final spray on early-sown crops. Those who have applied the T1 in recent days may need another spray between now and the final spray, but this will be decided later in the season if disease is present.

Spring barley: Early-sown crops will need a herbicide soon. However, farmers should be confident weeds are up before they spray. A shower of rain would help to bring a flush of weeds. No insecticide is needed on March-sown crops.

Oilseed rape: Many crops are flowering now, although there is a mix. The final nitrogen will be needed by mid-flowering. A fungicide will be needed before petal fall or mid-flowering.

Maize and beet: If you are planting maize and beet at the minute make sure you have a customer for those crops and get a deposit and an agreement in place. There is a good bit of silage around.