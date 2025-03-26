Weather: There looks to be some rain in the forecast over the weekend, but the outlook for next week is sunny and should allow people to wrap up spring planting and get beet, maize and potatoes into the ground. The spells of rain over the last week have benefitted winter crops and a rise in temperatures is also helping growth.

Planting: Rain over the weekend and an odd shower this week stopped planting for a time. However, conditions are very good and farmers continued to plant across the country. There is still a nice bit of spring barley to be planted in different parts of the country, while others are top-dressing. Seed rates should still be aiming for 300 plants/m2 and expecting an establishment percentage of 85%. At a thousand grain weight of 50 that gives you a sowing rate of 176kg/ha.

Oilseed rape: The last split of nitrogen is due on many crops soon as flowering begins. Thirty-five to 60kg N/ha should be applied near mid-flowering where possible. A sclerotinia spray will be needed at flowering, but it is a few weeks off yet.

Nitrogen: Most winter barley should have its main split of nitrogen by now, while forward crops may have the final split. Winter wheat should have its first split and will need its main split by GS31. Winter oats should also have about half of their nitrogen. Spring barley crops are emerging and applying nitrogen when the tramlines are visible is advised.

Growth regulator: Many winter barley crops are now past GS30 and so can receive a growth regulator; ideally this is applied from GS32 on, provided temperatures are suitable for growth and are not hopping from mild to freezing at night. This product should be a mix of cycocel and Moddus or Medax Max. If you are travelling with a fungicide, they can be applied together. Winter oats need a PGR at GS31 and GS32. Winter wheat will benefit from a PGR at GS30.

Winter barley: In the coming days many of you will be applying the first fungicide to barley. This needs to be strong if you are planning a two-spray programme. Check varieties for disease and walk crops. A growth regulator can be added in and nutrition where needed as early application is important to impact on deficiencies.

Winter wheat: Crops are around the GS30 mark now and some farmers will be thinking of a T0. The first thing to do is check for rust. Varieties like Graham are susceptible to rust. A strobilurin like pyraclostrobin (Comet) can be applied to keep it at bay, but Tebuconazole is needed to get rust under control. An application of sulphur can help with septoria control, but this is up to the farmer. In general, pressure is low at the minute, but it could help to keep disease at bay until the T1 in a few weeks’ time.

BYDV: Virus is visible in many barley and wheat crops, but it is too late for action at this stage.