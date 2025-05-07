Weather across the world needs to be watched closely for its impact on crops.. \ Odhran Ducie

There is no good news in grain markets at present. Prices are showing no signs of recovery and while there are weather concerns in different parts of the world, there does not look to be something that will move markets at present.

Spot wheat is reported to be trading between €227/t and €230/t. At the same time last year, spot wheat was at €243/t and had jumped €20/t in the week.

At that time, dry weather and estimated cuts in production in different parts of the world were affecting markets.

Back to 2025 and French wheat markets look to have found a new level of trading.

On Friday, the December price closed at €216.75/t. It dropped to €212.50/t on Monday, before moving to €214.50/t on Tuesday and €215/t on Wednesday afternoon.

At the start of April, that price was trading at €226.50/t and higher on some days in early April, but it is now well down from those prices.

Crop conditions were improving in the US over the last week, with rain where it was needed for some crops. The crop progress report this week placed 51% of winter wheat in good or excellent condition, up 2% on the week before.

Maize planting was well up at 40% complete compared with last week’s 24% and this is on an expected bigger area.

Rain was also reported for parts of the Black Sea region, so this all adds to lower pressure on the markets and lower prices. Conditions are reported to be dry in northern Europe so this is a watch point.

Oilseed rape

Oilseed rape prices look to have stabilised. The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) states that the November price for Paris rapeseed was continuing to trade around the 20-day moving average.

The AHDB also reported that: “Rapeseed imports into the EU continue to rise due to tight domestic supplies.

“The [European] Commission shows season-to-date imports at 5.55Mt, up 15% year on year.”

EU and UK rapeseed production is estimated up 1.8% this year to 20.2m tonnes, according to the London Stock Exchange.

Native prices

Last week, Dairygold offered €195/t for green wheat, €185/t for green barley and €450/t for green oilseed rape for harvest 2025.

November prices for dried barley were reported at just over €220/t this week and wheat for November at just over €230/t.

Looking at maize and it is currently available at around €230/t, but November prices are lower at about €220/t, which is not good for wheat and barley prices.