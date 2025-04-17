Flahavan’s welcomes Minister Martin Heydon to Kilmacthomas for a mill tour followed by organic tillage talks.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has said that the strong demand for organic oats, led by the UK and East Asian markets is a “real success story for Irish farming families”.

He was highlighting the opportunities for growth in the sector while speaking at the Organic Strategy Forum in Flahavan’s, Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford on Wednesday 16 April.

The Organic Strategy Forum involves 23 organisations spanning the supply chain from farm through to market and offers a platform to identify critical actions needed to promote growth and identify opportunities within the sector.

Minister Heydon said that over the last number of years, the sector has received strong support through the Organic Farming Scheme and Organic Processing Investment Grant.

“Flahavan’s is a perfect example of a family run company that has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to sustainability, organic production, and employment in rural Ireland by adding value to oats to the point where it is currently the largest organic oat brand in the UK.”

“We have just had an excellent spring for sowing and hopefully we will see another year of growth in the organic sector.”

Flahavan’s welcomes Minister Martin Heydon to Kilmacthomas for a mill tour followed by organic tillage talks.

Forum

The forum developed a new National Organic Strategy for 2024-2030 which was launched in September 2024. This document, led by forum chair, Pádraig Brennan sets out ambitious targets for the sector.

Emphasising the importance of collaborative action to build a robust and resilient organic sector, Brennan said that Ireland's organic sector has made significant progress.

“Collaboration is key to maintaining momentum in the sector. The Strategy Forum provides the platform for open dialogue, strategic alignment, and solutions-oriented thinking.”

Annie Flahavan, financial controller of Flahavan’s, added: “Organic forms a large part of our business and we currently hold the position of number one selling organic oats brand in the UK.

“The demand for organic oat products is growing at a significant pace, and there are challenges in supply matching that demand.”

Read more

From the Tramlines: all systems go in dry weather

Machinery-sharing POs for tillage sector should be examined – report

More carbon in tillage soils than expected