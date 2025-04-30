Agronomists across the country took part in a survey at the weekend and Monday to give readers an idea of what stages different crops are at, what disease is present and what needs to be prioritised on management.

Overall, disease levels look to be low to moderate on winter crops, while this week is set to be very busy, with farmers applying herbicides to spring cereal crops. Yield potential is good at present and the rain over the last week was welcomed by crops. The increase in temperatures should boost growth in the coming days.

Winter barley

Winter barley is powering ahead and the warmer temperatures are likely to come as crops head out on many farms. Growth stages across the country this week varied from GS33 to GS49. Many reported that crops were beginning to head out or had awns peeping. This is a key timing for ramularia prevention. BYDV-tolerant varieties are early-maturing, so these are the furthest ahead.

Crops are fairly clean. Moderate disease levels were reported in the southeast and parts of Meath and Westmeath. Agronomists are expecting disease pressure to increase this week, following rain last week and an increase in temperatures this week.

Rhynchosporium was reported in most counties. Net blotch was mainly reported in the northeast, with mildew in the south and east of the country. In Waterford, mildew was reported on Tardis and Integral since rain last week.

A number of agronomists reported damage to crops due to plant growth regulator. However, it is important to note that it was very challenging to get ideal conditions for growth regulator, so farmers had to travel in less than optimum temperatures and so the risk of scorch had to be taken.

Many winter barley crops are reaching GS49 which is a key timing for ramularia prevention on barley crops. \ Teagasc

Winter wheat

Some later sown crops were at GS31. Most crops were at GS32-33 last weekend and almost all were at or nearly at the T1 timing with leaf three fully emerged. Rain last week prevented many farmers from getting out with fungicide to crops.

One agronomist in Kilkenny said T1s will all be applied this week, in Tipperary 40-60% of T1s were out. In parts of Waterford as few as 5% of T1s were applied by last weekend, while in parts of Louth no T1s had been applied, but were to start early this week with crops that little bit further behind. However, good progress was expected to be made this week, with an agronomist in Meath, Louth and Westmeath expecting 80% to be applied by Wednesday.

More than 60% of agronomists who took part in the survey applied Inatreq at T1 to some of their crops. Crops showing higher levels of disease received Inatreq.

Disease levels were reported to be low in parts of the east of the country, but were moderate in all other cases.

Septoria was reported by every agronomist taking part in the survey and has been increasing in levels in the last week. Yellow rust was present in Louth, Meath, Westmeath, and Waterford. Rust is worse in crops that did not receive a strobilurin at the T0 fungicide timing.

Mildew was reported in Laois, Kildare and parts of the northeast. Champion was reported to have mildew and agronomists were putting in a mildewcide with the T1 spray. There should be good coverage from Proline and the mix with an SDHI or Inatreq, but to knock down the mildew and ensure it is stopped products like Winger are being added in.

While some crops are only receiving their T1 this week others are much further ahead. Leaf two is fully out or 50% emerged in parts of Kilkenny. The T2 fungicide will be applied when Leaf one (the flag leaf) is emerged. The flag leaf was reported to be 50% emerged on some early-sown crops in the southeast, but this is not common.

Winter oats

Winter oats were reported to be at GS32-37, with low levels of disease in most areas, although moderate levels of disease were reported in Wicklow and Tipperary. Mildew was reported in all crops with crown rust reported in the northeast. An agronomist in Tipperary reported that 75% of crops had mildew at GS30 when PGR was being applied. A number of agronomists reported that mildew is proving hard to get under control this season.

Mildew is widespread on winter oats.

Spring barley

The majority of the earliest sown spring barley crops were at mid-tillering across the country, but there is huge variety in growth stages. For example, in parts of Louth the barley which is furthest ahead is at GS14. Amazingly, some agronomists reported that the earliest of their spring barley crops are at GS30. Most of these were in the south and southeast of the country. Agronomists expect this week to be busy with herbicide applications. In Tipperary 30-40% of crops have already received a herbicide, while 30% have been applied in Laois and Kildare and 5-10% were applied in the northeast.

Insecticide

About 60% of April-sown-spring barley crops received an insecticide, according to the agronomists we surveyed. Levels of notching on spring beans were generally low, but an insecticide was applied to the headlands of some crops and where needed in higher pressure situations in counties like Cork, for example. Generally, agronomists have tried to avoid applying where possible. Beans should get ahead of the threat from the bean weevil as they grow this week. Levels of BYDV were reported to be low in the majority of winter cereal crops.

Weed control in spring barley will be a top priority this week.

Nutrition and bio-stimulants

We asked agronomists when they use bio-stimulants and nutrition. When asked if they use nutrition on crops outside of where it is needed for deficiencies, 50% of agronomists said yes, while the remaining 50% said they use nutrition outside of deficiencies sometimes. This may be to try and improve grain fill or reduce stress, while one agronomist commented that a trace element mix is used where no one deficiency can be identified, but the crop needs a boost. A total of 38% of those surveyed said that they apply bio-stimulants to crops regularly. Of all the agronomists, 75% use bio-stimulants when crops are under stress, while 75% said they use bio-stimulants when applying a herbicide that may have a harsh impact on the crop. Some who do not apply regularly said that they would like more research and advice on where to fit them into the agronomy programme. One commented that they will be needed more in time, while another questioned the additional cost of the product.

Resistant weeds

Agronomists are suspecting herbicide resistance in some weeds like annual meadow grass and some broad-leaved weeds, as they have not been fully controlled. Farmers should remember to contact VJ Bhaskar in Teagasc to get their weeds tested. You can email Vijaya.bhaskar@teagasc.ie