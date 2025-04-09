Tillage farmers and agronomists across the country are generally happy at present, with most crops up and emerged and relatively low levels of disease present. It’s a whole different place than we were this time last year.

However, a keen eye is still needed on crops to help them fulfill their potential. In general, farmers look to be up to date on work, so this should help to keep timings right on fungicides and growth regulation.

The Irish Farmers Journal carried out a survey with agronomists across the country this last Friday and Monday (4 and 7 April). Here’s what they had to say.

Leaf 4 was out and leaf 3 can be seen emerging on this crop of winter wheat at GS31 on Monday, 7 April.

Winter barley

Winter barley crops vary in growth stages across the country from GS30-32 and even pushing onto 33. The midlands and south look to have the most forward crops. In Laois, winter barley was reported at GS31, while crops were at a strong GS32 in Tipperary. Crops were reported to be slow to move in parts of Cork.

Low levels of disease were reported in winter barley crops across the country. However, there was a broad range of diseases present at those low levels. Net blotch, mildew and rhynchosporium were present in different crops and varieties.

Keep an eye out for mildew in KWS Cassia, KWS Joyau, Integral and Orcade. These varieties rate a five for resistance to mildew. Watch out for rhynchosporium in KWS Cassia, Joyau and Integral. All varieties are rated similarly for net blotch.

All winter barley was being sprayed last week or this week. Many of these crops were receiving their first fungicide, while some were or are on their second. Many agronomists were expecting to implement a two-spray fungicide programme, but some crops will get three sprays, or 2.5 with a light fungicide with growth regulator if needed, before the final spray to keep disease at bay.

Frosty weather has proved difficult to apply growth regulator and with low disease levels many fungicide applications have been delayed, but generally crops are up to date across the country.

GS32. \ Teagasc

Yellow rust on winter wheat.

Winter wheat

Winter wheat looks to be at GS30-31 in most places. Some crops in Donegal are approaching GS30 and even in parts of Cork crops are only reaching GS30 and the time for growth regulation, which will see sulphur included by many.

Septoria is present in all crops with yellow rust reported in some crops and an odd bit of mildew. Disease levels are generally reported to be moderate or low. Recent dry weather has been a big help.

Yellow rust was reported in the north east and parts of Kildare and Wicklow and is being treated with a T0, including tebuconazole and pyraclostrobin where rust is present. Where rust is not present, Comet (pyraclostrobin) is being applied along with sulphur. It is important to note that rust has been seen on varieties with good resistance ratings.

Where yellow rust isn’t an issue, not all agronomists are recommending applying a T0 to crops as disease pressure is low. Sulphur looks to be the preference where it is being applied.

Some early-sown crops will be getting their T1 fungicide in the coming days or next week. On Moday, Leaf 3 was one-third of the way out on some crops. These earlier crops look to be mostly in the midlands, east and south of the country. If you did plant early keep an eye out. The T1 should target the third last leaf (fully emerged). Most T1s look likely to be applied from 20-25 April onwards. Winter rye was also reported to be clean and up to date on growth regulation.

GS31. \ Teagasc

GS30. \ Teagasc

Winter oats

Winter oats were at GS30-32 at the time of this survey in most parts, with some at GS33 in Tipperary. Mildew is reported to be at low to medium levels in most crops. Crown rust is also visible in some fields. All crops should be up to date by the end of this week, with plant growth regulation, fungicide and trace elements being applied.

Spring planting

The majority of spring cereals are now planted. Farmers in the west and northwest continued to plant over the weekend and should be wrapping up this week. There was still about 15% of spring barley to be planted in the northeast and southeast of the country. At the start of this week, about 30% of spring barley was still to be planted in Donegal. In Laois and Kildare 90-100% of spring barley is planted, with 75-80% emerged. In south Tipperary the majority of spring barley crops had emerged and were flying ahead, while this figure decreased to 30% in parts of Wexford and 60% in parts of the northeast.

BYDV

Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV) is present in some winter crops, but compared to last year levels are low, although varying across the country. Most agronomists reported that crops were sprayed at the correct timing last autumn. Levels are low or moderate.

Maize and beet

As the good weather held, farmers were holding off on planting maize and beet, but maize was being planted this week at pace and beet was being drilled, as caution began to ease in case of frost when it is up over the ground. Some agronomists are expecting a decline in the area of maize, while others see it staying the same. There might be an increase in maize area in the northwest.

Survey

Accompany the Agronomist is a series which surveys agronomists across the country who are walking crops every day of the week. It gives readers an indication what growth stages crops are at and disease levels at present, so they can look out for issues and timings in their own crops. Thank you to all of the agronomists for taking part.