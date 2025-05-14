A total of 1,398 farmers have exited tillage farming since 2022 with numbers falling from 12,849 to 11,451 in 2024, the Irish Farmers Journal can reveal.

Of these 11,451 farms, only 2,902 farms had 75% or more of their land in tillage crops, according to figures obtained by the Irish Farmers Journal from the Department of Agriculture. The number of farms with 75% tillage or more on their farm declined by 103 in 2024. These farms are considered specialist tillage farms.

In 2024, the number of farms, regardless of farm size, saw a drop. However, a small number of bigger farms did get bigger. The number of farms with less than 10ha of tillage declined by 538 from 2023 to 2024. This is no surprise given the Tillage Incentive Scheme (TIS) concluded in 2023.

In 2022 the scheme was introduced and paid farmers €400/ha to cultivate grassland and plant a cereal crop, beet or maize. Farmers were paid €200/ha to keep that land in tillage for a second year. The TIS ran in 2022 and 2023 and final payments of €200/ha were still available in 2024. Many farmers clearly decided to move back to grass after the years of payment. This means the number of farms with tillage is likely to decline again in 2025.

Tillage farm size

Often when people think about tillage farms they think of big farms with huge scale. However, the opposite is the case. Like all farming sectors there is huge variation in farm size, but large scale is the exception. Only 5% of farms had 100-250ha and just 1% of farms with tillage had over 250ha (618ac). To put this into perspective the average farm size in Ireland is 34.7ha.

In 2024, 72% of farms with tillage had up to 30ha of land in crops. This totalled 8,218 farms. Within this, 4,498 farms had less than 10ha of crops and 3,720 farmers with tillage (32%) had between 10ha and 30ha. This cohort from 10-30ha must comply with the two-crop rule under CAP requirements if more than 25% of their land is in tillage. In 2024, the number of farmers with 10-30ha of tillage declined by 152.

Crop diversification

The farms with small areas are seeing the greatest decline in numbers. There are a large number of farmers who need to comply with the two-crop rule and who are close to the line to comply with the three-crop rule. If this rule was not in place then these farmers could choose the area of crops grown and allow for bigger scale in one crop.

Tillage target

The Government has an aim to increase the tillage area to 360,000ha by 2025 and 400,000ha by 2030. In 2022, there were around 348,726ha of tillage crops. In 2024 there were about 341,991ha of tillage. As the number of farms with tillage declined last year the area is likely to decline again and the Government target moves further away.

In short

There were 11,451 farms with tillage in 2024.

The number of farms with tillage has declined dramatically.

Only 25% of farms with tillage are considered specialist tillage farms.

Seventy-two per cent of farms with tillage have less than 30ha of tillage.

Tillage area is unlikely to rise this year and so Government will fail in its target to increase area.