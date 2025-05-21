Adding blackgrass to the list of noxious weeds is a positive first step, as it will require growers to be vigilant and take proactive, stringent measures to eliminate this invasive species, Teagasc researcher Vijaya Bhaskar has said.

Last week, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon made history by signing blackgrass into the Noxious Weeds Act. It is the first weed to be added since the wild oat in 1973.

The invasive weed has the ability to render tillage farms unviable. The Teagasc researcher commented that often when he is called to a farm with grass weeds the problem is out of control and resistance to sprays may have built up.

Over 60% of blackgrass is now resistant to herbicides used in a growing crop and he said while it is not found on every farm, cases are on the rise, he said.

“Adopt strict biosecurity to prevent the introduction of blackgrass to your farm or new fields,” the minister advised.

“Stay vigilant, as blackgrass appearing for the first time on a farm may already be resistant.”

Now that the weed is noxious this means it is an offence for owners and occupiers of land not to prevent the spread of blackgrass. If the weed is not under control during an inspection or it is reported by the public to the Department of Agriculture it can issue a notice to destroy the weed.

Farmers also have an obligation to control and prevent the spread of noxious weeds under CAP requirements.

If uncontrolled this can result in a reduction in area-based payments.