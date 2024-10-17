Pictured on their family farm in North Co Dublin were Michael and Gabriel Hoey who farm the land that their grandparents started farming in 1910. \ Maxwell Photography

Country Crest has signed a contract extension with Tesco Ireland worth almost €100m.

The contract will be for the supply of potatoes, onions, and sweet potatoes to all Tesco stores nationwide and online.

The north Co Dublin operation has been in partnership with Tesco for 28 years and this new contract will run until September 2027.

Country Crest director Gabriel Hoey said he is thrilled to expand the supply partnership.

“This provides our company, our employees, and our community of skilled growers with a great sense of security for the future.”

The contract will see Tesco source over 30,000t of potatoes, 6,000t of onions and over 1,000t of Covington sweet potatoes annually.

Country Crest employs more than 100 people at its production site and sources from farming families across Ireland.

Joe Manning, Tesco Ireland commercial director said the contract will give confidence to growers “during what is a challenging time for the sector.”