John Murphy replanting Florence spring barley to his crop in Ballinaskea, Arklow, Co Wicklow, on Monday 13 May 2025 The crop was first planted on 12 April, and initially established well despite intense rain immediately after planting. The crop has suffered acutely from recent drought conditions, with no rain at all since 18 May.

As parts of the country approach a month without rain, dry conditions are having an effect on crops. With no rain forecast for the next week at least, the situation is becoming critical.

The issues seem most pronounced in Wexford, and particularly for later-sown spring crops. While it was an early spring all over the country, those cereal crops planted in mid-April were initially subjected to a few days of intense rain as they emerged, which caused patchy emergence. Replanting was occurring in advance of forecast rain at the weekend. However, no rain fell in those areas most in need.

Overall rainfall in April was higher than average across the south of the country, but it all fell in a few days in some intense downpours, and land is now in moisture deficit.

While winter crops still look good, farmers say that now barley crops have headed out, they need moisture to assist with grain fill in the coming weeks.

Similarly, many farmers had delayed planned application of herbicide or T1 fungicide until cereal crops had a weekend drink.

With no rain forecast for the next week at least, spraying is taking place, but in the evenings, and with as few active ingredients as possible to minimise crop damage.

The heat and lack of wind has meant crops are being refreshed by fairly heavy dews most nights. This is of value to well-established crops, and earlier-planted spring cereals are still holding up well. However, it’s of little use to later crops, and they are struggling.