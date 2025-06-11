The active ingredient flufenacet, most famous for its inclusion in the herbicide Firebird will no longer be allowed to be used on Irish farms after 2026. Farmers have two more seasons to use the herbicide.

Flufenacet is an important herbicide in winter cereals, particularly in the control of grass weeds, but it can also control broad-leaved weeds. The ban limits the number of options available for use on winter cereal crops into the future.

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture stated: “In accordance with Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2025/910 of 20 May 2025, the approval of the active substance flufenacet has not been renewed and all EU member states must withdraw authorisations for plant protection products containing flufenacet by 10 December 2025.

“The regulation provides for a grace period until 10 December 2026 to use up of existing stocks of plant protection products containing flufenacet.”

In Ireland, the following sell out and use by dates will be permitted by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine:

Last date of sale by authorisation holder: 10 December 2025.

Last date of sale by distributors/retailers: 31 May 2026.

Last date of use by farmers/growers: 10 December 2026.