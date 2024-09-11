Johnny Flahavan, operations manager at Flahavan’s, launching the Oat Grower of the Year Awards for 2024 with the competition judge and Teagasc tillage specialist Ciarán Collins at Flahavan's in Kilmacthomas.

Flahavan’s is looking for Ireland's most 'oat-standing' oats in its Oat Grower of the Year Awards for 2024.

The awards will shortlist four conventional and four organic oat growers based on overall grain quality, such as kernel content, bushel weight, aroma, flavour and colour.

Teagasc tillage specialist Ciarán Collins will then assess the finalists based on farming practices and techniques, environmental and sustainability efforts and cereal knowledge to choose one winner from each category.

Operations manager at Flahavan’s Johnny Flahavan said that the awards very importantly recognise the role that growers play in delivering high-quality oats to Flahavan’s customers, adding that the competition recognises growers’ hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence.

Title on offer

As harvest continues, the winners will be announced in October and will receive the prestigious title of Flahavan’s Oat Grower of the Year 2024, along with a Waterford Crystal trophy and a monetary prize.

The 2023 prizes went to the Keane family of Cappoquin Estate for conventional oats and Evan Delaney from Red City, Fethard, Co Tipperary, was awarded the overall award in the organic oat growers category.

Flahavan's sources all of its conventional oats within a 60-mile radius of its mill in Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford. The company has also prioritised sourcing its organic oats from the Irish market.