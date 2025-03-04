Some of the large crowd that attended the Irish Seed Trade Association's open day on in Co Cork last summer. \ Donal O'Leary

The Irish Seed Trade Association (ISTA) has launched a bursary to promote crops and agronomy as a career.

ISTA president Tim O’Donovan said the tillage sector needs capable, interested students to pursue a career in crops.

“The people who will grow and advise on the crops that will feed us in 2050 are in school today, so it is in our best interests to attract the best and brightest into the sector. The Irish Seed Trade [Association] are delighted to back students who have an aptitude for crop science and what better way to do that than to financially support their studies.”

“A career in crops can be very rewarding with a variety of choices on offer from research to agronomy among others,” he added.

There will be four national winners of the bursary who will receive €500 each. Of these winners, those who go on to choose a crops specific course at third level will receive a further €1,000 in each year of the course.

Students who study agriculture in college will receive a further €500 in December of year 1 in college and students who choose crops electives or thesis projects in the subsequent three years will receive a further €500 per year.

ISTA is partnering with the Irish Agricultural Science Teacher’s Association on the award which is based on the student’s agricultural science project for their Leaving Certificate.

To apply the student and their parent/guardian should email the applicant’s name, contact details and 200-300 words on why they chose the topic for their agricultural science project. A copy of the project should also be included.

Entries from this year’s Leaving Certificate class can be emailed to info@irishseedtrade.ie or posted to ISTA, 19 Nutgrove Enterprise Park, Nutgrove Way, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, by 3 May.