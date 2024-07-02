Tillage farmers will need to control problem grass weeds manually in 3m buffer zones left as part of rules under CAP and nitrates requirements.

Tillage farmers need to leave a 3m margin beside a watercourse. They are also not allowed to spray plant protection products or spread fertiliser within 3m of a drain which carries water or a watercourse.

This poses a major problem for farmers with grass weed problems and invasive weeds such as black grass and brome.

Where these weeds come into a farm, they can multiply in numbers and take over areas very quickly. Seed can spread out from these margins into fields and make the problem worse.

The only method of control without herbicides is to pull these plants at the root, which, when in big numbers, is an extremely difficult task and almost impossible to get full control of.

Topping will only allow them to tiller if they cannot be controlled with herbicides afterwards, once again making the problem worse.

Department response

The Irish Farmers Journal queried if spraying is allowed in these areas last season and this season.

No change has been made to the rules. This is almost unbelievable, as the spread of grass weeds will result in more herbicides being used in the field itself.

If the problem gets out of hand - which is very possible if the only option is to pull these weeds - then fields could be rendered unviable for tillage crop production.

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal in June, the Department of Agriculture stated: “The situation remains that in accordance with GAEC 4, a minimum 3m buffer zone must be maintained where the use of pesticides is prohibited (as per explanatory handbook for conditionality requirements; version 23-03).

“This means that grass weeds within this zone cannot be sprayed or spot treated and must be managed using alternative methods. There is no legal provision to allow spraying of grass weeds within the 3m buffer zone.”

ACRES

However, under ACRES, farmers are actually required to control noxious weeds and herbicides can be used to do this in margins.

Spot spraying can be carried out. There is no update on black grass being made a noxious weed.

Risk to tillage

The rule poses a serious risk to the tillage industry, as fields infested with black grass in particular could become unviable to plant. One blackgrass plant left uncontrolled can produce 6,000 seeds.

Fields infested with other weeds can become uneconomical as well, as the cost of weed control can add significantly to the cost of growing the crop.