Teagasc has released a list of eight organic crop walks that it has organised over the next month.

It is part of its nationwide series, led by the organic advisory team, which commences from Monday, 19 May.

Teagasc is aiming for these on-farm events to be an opportunity to assess current crop performance and discuss practical crop husbandry challenges.

Teagasc organic tillage specialist, Martin Bourke said these events are an opportunity to see what existing organic farmers have put into practice on their farms.

“Whether you're an organic grower, or a conventional farmer curious about integrating organic practices on part of your farm, these farm walks will offer valuable insights, practical advice, and a chance to connect with fellow farmers.”

Farm walk

Topics will include crop rotations, soil health, crop nutrition, weed control, and the current organic market outlook.

There will also be a focus on growing organic oats for the expanding human food market, as well as the prospects for supplying the growing demand for organic animal feed.

“I would urge all interested in organic farming and the organic sector to come along to one of these farm walks,” added Bourke.

Venues

Monday, 19 May at 6pm: Farm of Jim Stafford, Lahard (Out-farm), Whitegate, Co Cork. Eircode: P25 P267.

Tuesday, 20 May at 11am: Farm of Matt Hennessy, Beechwood, Coleman, Fethard, Co Tipperary. Eircode: E91 XD73.

Thursday, 29 May at 2pm: Farm of Rod and Julie Calder-Potts, Highbank Farm, Cuffesgrange, Co Kilkenny. Eircode: R95 W58P.

Tuesday, 3 June at 10.30am: Farm of Eveline Gill, Ballyoran, Kilcormac, Co Offaly. Eircode: R42 Y004.

Tuesday, 3 June at 3pm: Farm of Broderick Farm Partnership, Brownshill Avenue, Kernanstown, Co Carlow. Eircode: R93 Y7F3.

Thursday, 5 June at 7pm: Farm of Mark Gillanders, Ballinagall, Co Monaghan. Eircode: H18 K202.

Friday, 6 June at 11am: Farm of John McDonnell, Shalvanstown, Slane, Co Meath. Eircode: C15 E279.

Monday, 9 June at 7pm: Farm of Padraic Dunleavy, Blindwell, Cloghan Hill, Tuam, Co Galway. Eircode: H54 DN12.

