Growers with over 30ha of crops need to grow at least three crops. \ Philip Doyle

The three-crop rule is in place for 2025. Over recent years, Irish farmers have received derogations from crop diversification requirements under CAP due to bad weather at planting.

These requirements mean farmers have to grow a minimum of two or three crops on their farms.

These requirements are now back in place on all farms this year, as the weather for planting winter crops was good this season and winter crop area has increased.

As cropping plans are finalised, it is important to check that you are meeting crop diversification requirements.

Less than 10ha of tillage

If you have less than 10ha of tillage crops, you do not need to do anything.

10ha-30ha of tillage

If you have between 10ha and 30ha of tillage crops, then you need to grow at least two crops. The biggest of these crops cannot take up more than 75% of the tillage area.

Over 30ha of tillage

If you have over 30ha of tillage crops, then you need to grow at least three crops.

The biggest crop cannot take up more than 75% of the total area and the biggest two crops cannot take up more than 95% of the total area.

Equivalence

Some farmers will plant 50% of their cropping area in catch crops to comply with these rules instead of growing two or three crops.

This means they can plant all of their tillage area in one crop, but they must plant a catch crop on 50% of the land after harvest. This catch crop must remain in place until 1 December.

Catch crops planted under ACRES will not count as part of this area.

If you plan to graze the catch crops, then the buffers and lie-back areas which need to be left will not count as part of the 50% of the tillage area, so you will need to make sure you have enough area planted to make up for these buffers.

Rotation

Rotation requirements brought in under the latest CAP have now been removed. Farmers can comply with these if they like, but are not under an obligation to do so.

These rules mean you need a different crop in every parcel one in every four years. Many farmers may already be in compliance with this.

Discuss it with your adviser to make sure that you are not signed up to comply with this rule or if you are that you are complying.