On this week’s Tillage Podcast, we outline the decline in tillage area and cereal production, plus we talk about the drop in yield due to increased buffers along watercourses.

Ronan Lynch from Deeside Agri joins us as part of the Accompany the Agronomist series to talk about crops in the northeast.

Louise McNamara from Teagasc has advice on aphids in spring crops and, as always, we have the grain market report and the weather forecast.

You can listen to the podcast here.