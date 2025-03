A lorry loading Omex liquid nitrogen at the company's new storage and distribution centre in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork.

We hope you’re listening to the podcast from the tractor, the field or the fine outdoors this week.

On this week’s show, we chat to Edward Dickinson from Omex, hear from malting barley award winner Liam Day and chat to the IFA’s Alice Doyle.

We also look ahead to the IFA’s national malting barley meeting and have all the tillage news, grain trends and weather reports.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

You can listen to the podcast here: