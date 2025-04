Farmers are mainly up to date on fieldwork.

On this week’s Tillage Podcast, we look at the Crop Protection Magazine, which is free inside this week’s paper.

We chat to Dr Tom McCabe of UCD on how crops are looking, yield potential and disease control.

We have a round-up on crops across the country from our Accompany the Agronomist series and have the Grain Trends and weather reports.

You can listen to the podcast here. The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.