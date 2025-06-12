Millie Askew, lead analyst on grain markets at the AHDB.

This week, we report from the Cereals event in the UK and have the newly released planting survey from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board.

Brian Reilly from Drummonds joins us with an update on crops in the northeast and next week’s Drummonds’ open evening.

We also bring you all the tillage stories from a jam-packed tillage paper from crop areas to protein payments and straw incorporation figures.

You can listen to the podcast here:

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.