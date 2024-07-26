On this week's show we talk about the reinstatement of the Straw Incorporation measure (SIM), analyse the events of the passed week and discuss what happens next.

We outline the early reaction to the €175/ha payment for baling, ask how it affects the tillage budget, where the money is going to come from for baling, the €100/ha support payment and actions from the Food Vision Group report.

As always we look at this week's paper and have the grain prices and weather reports.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

