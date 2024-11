Maize being harvested near Thurles, Co Tipperary. \ Odhran Ducie

On this week’s Tillage Podcast, we look at how potato farmers are getting through the harvest, preview Tillage Day and have the latest news.

Conor Kehoe reports from the UK, where he met farmer David Felce, who will be on the Lemken stand at this year’s Farm Machinery Show.

As always, we have the grain market and weather reports.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

You can listen to the podcast here: