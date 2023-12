On this week’s podcast, we talk to Ewen Mullins of Teagasc. Ewen gives us a run down on gene editing, genetic modification and new genomic techniques.

He explains how these techniques work, where they’re used and the European rules surrounding these practices.

This podcast will provide you with all the basics you need to know on the new technologies, which you could be using on your farm in the next few years.

You can listen to the podcast here.