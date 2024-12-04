I heard that a crop of oilseed rape, or canola as it’s called over in the US, has hit record yields producing 340 US gallons/ac of oil. Now the crop was grown all the way over on the west coast of the US in Washington state. I heard about it because at least some of the crop’s success can be traced back to Irish advice.

The seed was sold by Rubisco Seeds, a company owned by Brian and Claire Caldbeck who moved from Co Laois 20 years ago to Kentucky. The Caldbecks import European and non-GM seed into the US. It looks like they are making breakthroughs.