As tillage farmers look at the new TAMS III or the Tillage Capital Investment Scheme’s updated list, they will see some welcome additions.

Some will be disappointed as things that have been called for for many years now are still left off of the list.

However, let’s start on the positives. If you’re a potato farmer you can apply for most things you’ll need to plant, spray or harvest your crops as well as some storage options.

A weighbridge and mobile weigh pads are now eligible for grant under the scheme. Beet cleaning equipment and a half tonne bag filler are also included. This is perhaps to focus on farm-to-farm trade.

However, electronically controlled sprayers without GPS do not appear to be included. Those who look at the list and do not see wheel-changing equipment should note that this is on the Farm Safety list.

There’s still a focus on integrated pest management, as there should be, with a few noticeable additions like haulm toppers, laser-guided mechanical weeders and a weather station.

If you’re thinking of growing peas, you can get a header for your combine. Approximately 564ha of peas were grown in the Republic of Ireland in 2022.

It is also good to see straw choppers and rakes included and a focus on soil health.

You can see the full list of items available under the Tillage Capital Investment Scheme at the bottom of this article.

Omissions from the list

Looking at the list, the Department of Agriculture has not taken advice from the tillage sector on board. Advice that it asked for.

A sub-committee of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee met last July at the minister’s request. That group put forward seven recommendations to help to maintain and increase the area of tillage in this country.

One of those proposals focused on TAMS and the need for basic equipment. It read: “Create more opportunities for growers and contractors to avail of investment support mechanisms under TAMS and similar schemes into the future.

“Wider eligibility and increased investment ceilings for tillage machinery, equipment and facilities would support the cost base and infrastructure across the sector.

“The expansion of grant aid should include basic infrastructure to equip farms entering into tillage or increasing tillage by small areas with basic equipment and facilities, eg grain trailers, combines, temporary grain storage, etc. The availability of TAMS supports to contractors is also required.”

Looking at the TAMS III list, the requests of this committee have not been met. There is ancillary concrete on the list, but this would need to be attached to a building, while the Irish Farmers Journal could not see a grain trailer on the list.

It does seem somewhat unfair that silage pits, bulk tanks and milking machines can be grant-aided while the items requested by that committee have not been added.

If the Government wants to meet its Climate Action Plan target of increasing the area of tillage to 400,000ha by 2020 then, like all other sectors, the tillage list needs to include the basics to get farmers started whether that be a trailer, a combine, a tipping area for grain or a sprayer that has some, but not all the bells and whistles on it.

The Tillage Capital Investment Scheme list is outlined below.

Grain store

Grain store

Under floor ventilation system

On floor ventilation system

Pedestal ventilation system

Grain store concrete A-segment dividers

Doorway grain retainer - steel

Common wall

Ancillary concrete

Grain bin/meal bin

Rainwater harvesting

Mass concrete tank for rainwater harvesting

Precast concrete tank for rainwater harvesting

Non concrete tanks for rainwater harvesting

Filters designed for flow from up to 200m2 roof area

Filters designed for flow between 201m2 and 500m2 roof area

Filters designed for flow from 2500m2 to 3000m2 roof area

Covered drains uPVC 150mm

Covered drains uPVC 225mm

Covered drains uPVC 150mm under existing concrete

Covered drains uPVC 225mm under existing concrete

Manholes (including cover)

Round gutter (including all brackets stop-ends, outlets and fixing)

Box gutter (including all brackets stop-ends, outlets and fixing)

Rain water downpipes (including offsets toes and fixing)

Sumps (including cover)

Sump pump

UV treatment

Chlorination treatment

Water meter

Header tank to allow quick fill of water into sprayer / bowser.

Mobile water tanker to fit onto existing trailer

Mobile water tanker

GPS machinery control

Tractor/combine steering control with min 200mm accuracy

GPS control unit

Yield monitors for combine

Sprayers

Mounted sprayer GPS ready

Trailed sprayer GPS ready

GPS control unit

Self-propelled sprayer

Fertiliser spreaders

Fertiliser spreader - mounted, fully GPS ready

Fertiliser spreader - trailed, fully GPS ready

GPS control unit

Minimum disturbance tillage (PTO driven equipment not permitted)

Disc stubble cultivator - trailed

Disc stubble cultivator - mounted

Tine stubble cultivator- trailed

Tine stubble cultivator- mounted

Seed broadcaster to mount on cultivator

Pneumatic seed broadcaster with seed distribution pipes to mount on cultivator

Spring tine grass/straw harrow

Combined tine and disc cultivator - trailed

Combined tine and disc cultivator - mounted

Min till tine and disc drill - trailed

Min till tine and disc drill - mounted

Min till tine and disc drill - trailed, seed and fertiliser

Direct drill

Strip till drill

Strip till drill - seed and fertiliser

Pesticide reduction

Heavy Cambridge roller with paddles

Furrow press

Heavy Cambridge roller

Mulcher mounted

Inter-row cultivators

Inter-row Laser guidance weeder hoe system

Weather station

Grain treatment equipment

Grain dryer – batch, direct heat only

Grain dryer – batch - indirect heat only

Grain dryer - continuous flow - direct heat only

Grain dryer - continuous flow - indirect heat only

Grain elevator/augers (not for grain dryers)

Grain mill (roller/crimper)

Liquid treatment applicator

Powder treatment applicator

Potato harvesting

Intake web 1 row

Main web 1 row

Intake web 2 row

Main web 2 row

Separator segments / dolmens

Potato haulm topper

Potato haulm topper

Combine attachments

Pea header for combine

Harvest weed seed control attachments for combine

Straw chopper for combine

Crop Sales Handling

1 tonne bag filler c/w weigh cells

Beet cleaners

Weighbridge - fixed

Weighpads - mobile

Potato Planting

Potato planter

Potato planter chemical applicator

Specialised fertiliser applicator for potatoes

Eco tiller for potatoes

Bed tiller

Destoner

Potato handling

Potato grading line

Dedicated grading areas, new building

Common wall

Ancillary concrete

Box filler

Retail bag filler (up to 20kg bags)

Box tipper (loader attachment)

Reception hopper and cleaner

Specialised chemical applicator for potatoes, including canopy

Potato Store

Seed potato store

Ambient ventilation system for potato store

Refrigeration system for potato store

Drying wall (letterbox style)

Store insulation

Temperature controls

Door upgrade

Common wall

Ancillary concrete

Read more

New TAMS list contains many shocks and surprises