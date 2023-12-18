As tillage farmers look at the new TAMS III or the Tillage Capital Investment Scheme’s updated list, they will see some welcome additions.

Some will be disappointed as things that have been called for for many years now are still left off of the list.

However, let’s start on the positives. If you’re a potato farmer you can apply for most things you’ll need to plant, spray or harvest your crops as well as some storage options.

A weighbridge and mobile weigh pads are now eligible for grant under the scheme. Beet cleaning equipment and a half tonne bag filler are also included. This is perhaps to focus on farm-to-farm trade.

However, electronically controlled sprayers without GPS do not appear to be included. Those who look at the list and do not see wheel-changing equipment should note that this is on the Farm Safety list.

There’s still a focus on integrated pest management, as there should be, with a few noticeable additions like haulm toppers, laser-guided mechanical weeders and a weather station.

If you’re thinking of growing peas, you can get a header for your combine. Approximately 564ha of peas were grown in the Republic of Ireland in 2022.

It is also good to see straw choppers and rakes included and a focus on soil health.

You can see the full list of items available under the Tillage Capital Investment Scheme at the bottom of this article.

Omissions from the list

Looking at the list, the Department of Agriculture has not taken advice from the tillage sector on board. Advice that it asked for.

A sub-committee of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee met last July at the minister’s request. That group put forward seven recommendations to help to maintain and increase the area of tillage in this country.

One of those proposals focused on TAMS and the need for basic equipment. It read: “Create more opportunities for growers and contractors to avail of investment support mechanisms under TAMS and similar schemes into the future.

“Wider eligibility and increased investment ceilings for tillage machinery, equipment and facilities would support the cost base and infrastructure across the sector.

“The expansion of grant aid should include basic infrastructure to equip farms entering into tillage or increasing tillage by small areas with basic equipment and facilities, eg grain trailers, combines, temporary grain storage, etc. The availability of TAMS supports to contractors is also required.”

Looking at the TAMS III list, the requests of this committee have not been met. There is ancillary concrete on the list, but this would need to be attached to a building, while the Irish Farmers Journal could not see a grain trailer on the list.

It does seem somewhat unfair that silage pits, bulk tanks and milking machines can be grant-aided while the items requested by that committee have not been added.

If the Government wants to meet its Climate Action Plan target of increasing the area of tillage to 400,000ha by 2020 then, like all other sectors, the tillage list needs to include the basics to get farmers started whether that be a trailer, a combine, a tipping area for grain or a sprayer that has some, but not all the bells and whistles on it.

The Tillage Capital Investment Scheme list is outlined below.

Grain store

  • Grain store
  • Under floor ventilation system
  • On floor ventilation system
  • Pedestal ventilation system
  • Grain store concrete A-segment dividers
  • Doorway grain retainer - steel
  • Common wall
  • Ancillary concrete
  • Grain bin/meal bin

    • Rainwater harvesting

  • Mass concrete tank for rainwater harvesting
  • Precast concrete tank for rainwater harvesting
  • Non concrete tanks for rainwater harvesting
  • Filters designed for flow from up to 200m2 roof area
  • Filters designed for flow between 201m2 and 500m2 roof area
  • Filters designed for flow from 2500m2 to 3000m2 roof area
  • Covered drains uPVC 150mm
  • Covered drains uPVC 225mm
  • Covered drains uPVC 150mm under existing concrete
  • Covered drains uPVC 225mm under existing concrete
  • Manholes (including cover)
  • Round gutter (including all brackets stop-ends, outlets and fixing)
  • Box gutter (including all brackets stop-ends, outlets and fixing)
  • Rain water downpipes (including offsets toes and fixing)
  • Sumps (including cover)
  • Sump pump
  • UV treatment
  • Chlorination treatment
  • Water meter
  • Header tank to allow quick fill of water into sprayer / bowser.
  • Mobile water tanker to fit onto existing trailer
  • Mobile water tanker

    • GPS machinery control

  • Tractor/combine steering control with min 200mm accuracy
  • GPS control unit
  • Yield monitors for combine

    • Sprayers

  • Mounted sprayer GPS ready
  • Trailed sprayer GPS ready
  • GPS control unit
  • Self-propelled sprayer
  • Fertiliser spreaders
  • Fertiliser spreader - mounted, fully GPS ready
  • Fertiliser spreader - trailed, fully GPS ready
  • GPS control unit

    • Minimum disturbance tillage (PTO driven equipment not permitted)

  • Disc stubble cultivator - trailed
  • Disc stubble cultivator - mounted
  • Tine stubble cultivator- trailed
  • Tine stubble cultivator- mounted
  • Seed broadcaster to mount on cultivator
  • Pneumatic seed broadcaster with seed distribution pipes to mount on cultivator
  • Spring tine grass/straw harrow
  • Combined tine and disc cultivator - trailed
  • Combined tine and disc cultivator - mounted
  • Min till tine and disc drill - trailed
  • Min till tine and disc drill - mounted
  • Min till tine and disc drill - trailed, seed and fertiliser
  • Direct drill
  • Strip till drill
  • Strip till drill - seed and fertiliser

    • Pesticide reduction

  • Heavy Cambridge roller with paddles
  • Furrow press
  • Heavy Cambridge roller
  • Mulcher mounted
  • Inter-row cultivators
  • Inter-row Laser guidance weeder hoe system
  • Weather station

    • Grain treatment equipment

  • Grain dryer – batch, direct heat only
  • Grain dryer – batch - indirect heat only
  • Grain dryer - continuous flow - direct heat only
  • Grain dryer - continuous flow - indirect heat only
  • Grain elevator/augers (not for grain dryers)
  • Grain mill (roller/crimper)
  • Liquid treatment applicator
  • Powder treatment applicator

    • Potato harvesting

  • Intake web 1 row
  • Main web 1 row
  • Intake web 2 row
  • Main web 2 row
  • Separator segments / dolmens

    • Potato haulm topper

  • Potato haulm topper

    • Combine attachments

  • Pea header for combine
  • Harvest weed seed control attachments for combine
  • Straw chopper for combine

    • Crop Sales Handling

  • 1 tonne bag filler c/w weigh cells

  • Beet cleaners
  • Weighbridge - fixed
  • Weighpads - mobile

    • Potato Planting

  • Potato planter
  • Potato planter chemical applicator
  • Specialised fertiliser applicator for potatoes
  • Eco tiller for potatoes
  • Bed tiller
  • Destoner

    • Potato handling

  • Potato grading line
  • Dedicated grading areas, new building
  • Common wall
  • Ancillary concrete
  • Box filler
  • Retail bag filler (up to 20kg bags)
  • Box tipper (loader attachment)
  • Reception hopper and cleaner
  • Specialised chemical applicator for potatoes, including canopy

    • Potato Store

  • Seed potato store
  • Ambient ventilation system for potato store
  • Refrigeration system for potato store
  • Drying wall (letterbox style)
  • Store insulation
  • Temperature controls

  • Door upgrade
  • Common wall
  • Ancillary concrete

