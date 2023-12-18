As tillage farmers look at the new TAMS III or the Tillage Capital Investment Scheme’s updated list, they will see some welcome additions.
Some will be disappointed as things that have been called for for many years now are still left off of the list.
However, let’s start on the positives. If you’re a potato farmer you can apply for most things you’ll need to plant, spray or harvest your crops as well as some storage options.
A weighbridge and mobile weigh pads are now eligible for grant under the scheme. Beet cleaning equipment and a half tonne bag filler are also included. This is perhaps to focus on farm-to-farm trade.
However, electronically controlled sprayers without GPS do not appear to be included. Those who look at the list and do not see wheel-changing equipment should note that this is on the Farm Safety list.
There’s still a focus on integrated pest management, as there should be, with a few noticeable additions like haulm toppers, laser-guided mechanical weeders and a weather station.
If you’re thinking of growing peas, you can get a header for your combine. Approximately 564ha of peas were grown in the Republic of Ireland in 2022.
It is also good to see straw choppers and rakes included and a focus on soil health.
You can see the full list of items available under the Tillage Capital Investment Scheme at the bottom of this article.
Omissions from the list
Looking at the list, the Department of Agriculture has not taken advice from the tillage sector on board. Advice that it asked for.
A sub-committee of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee met last July at the minister’s request. That group put forward seven recommendations to help to maintain and increase the area of tillage in this country.
One of those proposals focused on TAMS and the need for basic equipment. It read: “Create more opportunities for growers and contractors to avail of investment support mechanisms under TAMS and similar schemes into the future.
“Wider eligibility and increased investment ceilings for tillage machinery, equipment and facilities would support the cost base and infrastructure across the sector.
“The expansion of grant aid should include basic infrastructure to equip farms entering into tillage or increasing tillage by small areas with basic equipment and facilities, eg grain trailers, combines, temporary grain storage, etc. The availability of TAMS supports to contractors is also required.”
Looking at the TAMS III list, the requests of this committee have not been met. There is ancillary concrete on the list, but this would need to be attached to a building, while the Irish Farmers Journal could not see a grain trailer on the list.
It does seem somewhat unfair that silage pits, bulk tanks and milking machines can be grant-aided while the items requested by that committee have not been added.
If the Government wants to meet its Climate Action Plan target of increasing the area of tillage to 400,000ha by 2020 then, like all other sectors, the tillage list needs to include the basics to get farmers started whether that be a trailer, a combine, a tipping area for grain or a sprayer that has some, but not all the bells and whistles on it.
The Tillage Capital Investment Scheme list is outlined below.
Grain store Grain storeUnder floor ventilation systemOn floor ventilation systemPedestal ventilation systemGrain store concrete A-segment dividersDoorway grain retainer - steelCommon wallAncillary concreteGrain bin/meal bin
Rainwater harvesting Mass concrete tank for rainwater harvestingPrecast concrete tank for rainwater harvestingNon concrete tanks for rainwater harvestingFilters designed for flow from up to 200m2 roof areaFilters designed for flow between 201m2 and 500m2 roof areaFilters designed for flow from 2500m2 to 3000m2 roof areaCovered drains uPVC 150mmCovered drains uPVC 225mmCovered drains uPVC 150mm under existing concreteCovered drains uPVC 225mm under existing concreteManholes (including cover)Round gutter (including all brackets stop-ends, outlets and fixing)Box gutter (including all brackets stop-ends, outlets and fixing)Rain water downpipes (including offsets toes and fixing)Sumps (including cover)Sump pumpUV treatmentChlorination treatmentWater meterHeader tank to allow quick fill of water into sprayer / bowser. Mobile water tanker to fit onto existing trailerMobile water tanker
GPS machinery control Tractor/combine steering control with min 200mm accuracyGPS control unitYield monitors for combine
SprayersMounted sprayer GPS readyTrailed sprayer GPS readyGPS control unitSelf-propelled sprayerFertiliser spreaders Fertiliser spreader - mounted, fully GPS readyFertiliser spreader - trailed, fully GPS readyGPS control unit
Minimum disturbance tillage (PTO driven equipment not permitted) Disc stubble cultivator - trailedDisc stubble cultivator - mountedTine stubble cultivator- trailedTine stubble cultivator- mountedSeed broadcaster to mount on cultivatorPneumatic seed broadcaster with seed distribution pipes to mount on cultivatorSpring tine grass/straw harrow Combined tine and disc cultivator - trailedCombined tine and disc cultivator - mountedMin till tine and disc drill - trailedMin till tine and disc drill - mountedMin till tine and disc drill - trailed, seed and fertiliser Direct drillStrip till drillStrip till drill - seed and fertiliser
Pesticide reductionHeavy Cambridge roller with paddlesFurrow pressHeavy Cambridge rollerMulcher mountedInter-row cultivators Inter-row Laser guidance weeder hoe system Weather station
Grain treatment equipmentGrain dryer – batch, direct heat onlyGrain dryer – batch - indirect heat onlyGrain dryer - continuous flow - direct heat onlyGrain dryer - continuous flow - indirect heat onlyGrain elevator/augers (not for grain dryers)Grain mill (roller/crimper)Liquid treatment applicatorPowder treatment applicator
Potato harvesting Intake web 1 rowMain web 1 rowIntake web 2 rowMain web 2 rowSeparator segments / dolmens
Potato haulm topper Potato haulm topper
Combine attachments Pea header for combineHarvest weed seed control attachments for combineStraw chopper for combine
Crop Sales Handling 1 tonne bag filler c/w weigh cellsBeet cleanersWeighbridge - fixed Weighpads - mobile
Potato Planting Potato planterPotato planter chemical applicatorSpecialised fertiliser applicator for potatoesEco tiller for potatoesBed tillerDestoner
Potato handling Potato grading lineDedicated grading areas, new buildingCommon wallAncillary concreteBox fillerRetail bag filler (up to 20kg bags)Box tipper (loader attachment)Reception hopper and cleanerSpecialised chemical applicator for potatoes, including canopy
Potato Store Seed potato storeAmbient ventilation system for potato storeRefrigeration system for potato storeDrying wall (letterbox style)Store insulationTemperature controls Door upgradeCommon wallAncillary concrete
