US study clears glyphosate cancer link
By Thomas Hubert on 16 November 2017
The most popular herbicide ingredient in the world is facing a European ban if member states cannot agree by the end of this month.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
Related Stories
By Andy Doyle on 14 November 2017
By Letters to the Editor on 14 November 2017
By Justin McCarthy on 15 November 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...