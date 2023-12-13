If a credible well-qualified outsider was brought in to examine all the material and reach a conclusion, then this long-running saga could be brought to a close. \ Philip Doyle

Shortly before he so tragically died, former IFA president Padraig Walshe appeared before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture on the ongoing questioning over the events on Castlecomer farmer Dan Brennan’s farm.

There was a general review of the events, which broadly occurred in the period before the closure of a local quarry and brick manufacturing facility in 2008.

It all seems a long time ago, but the questioning continues, as do cross party calls for a re-examination of the case.

Since that evening at the Joint Oireachtas Committee, the case has come up twice in the Dáil.

The first time, Minister Charlie McConalogue took the questions and promised to look into the matter and report back. Obviously, he was not the minister at the time, so he was looking at the whole case with fresh eyes.

Last Thursday evening, the subject was revisited. With the minister unavailable, the subject was dealt with by Junior Minister Peter Burke.

‘More evidence’

He not surprisingly read a prepared script, but his farming background and understanding of the issues raised clearly resonated with him.

But it was following Minister Burke’s standard statement of everything having been done and new evidence needed that the Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil, Seán Ó’Fearghaíl, came in and said in a most unusual intervention that it wasn’t more evidence that was needed but, in effect, an outside fresh examination of the material and evidence that had already been submitted.

This would seem to be a sensible suggestion.

If a credible, well-qualified outsider was brought in to examine all the material and reach a conclusion, then this long-running saga could be brought to a close and Dan Brennan’s feeling of not having had justice could be laid to rest.

The fact that the issue has been raised in the Dáil on a cross-party basis so often, and with the chairman of the Agriculture Committee Jackie Cahill as well as the Ceann Comhairle both prepared not to let the matter rest, the case is clearly unusual in several aspects.

The relative cost of getting a well-qualified outsider to review the case would be very small, while the benefit would be a recognition by the State that a unanimous call by a senior Oireachtas committee to examine a citizen’s grievance should not be ignored.

I should add, for clarity, that the Irish Farmers Journal has reported on this case both during the crisis at the farm, when the quarry and the brick manufacturing facility were operating, as well as more recently, by recording the huge improvements in the farm’s performance a few years after both facilities were closed.