Pictured at the launch from (L to R): Sean Keane, Teagasc; Professor Frank O Mara, Teagasc director; Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, TD; Barry Caslin, energy and rural development specialist, Teagasc.

A new nationwide farm business training programme has been launched to empower farmers to diversify their enterprises and explore new business opportunities.

Teagasc, in collaboration with the Local Enterprise Office, announced the 2024 training programme at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

The project will aim to provide local training during the autumn period that will offer guidance on developing business plans, connecting with mentors and introducing participants to agencies that can offer tangible supports.

Teagasc energy and rural development specialist Barry Caslin said the programme fosters rural development, promotes sustainable land use and drives economic growth.

“By investing in farmers' education and providing support networks, we facilitate meaningful change and innovation in the agricultural sector."

Workshops

Teagasc said that the programme is ideal for farmers or farm family members interested in improving farm income or exploring new business opportunities, including renewable energy, artisan food production, organic farming, rural tourism and many other business ideas.

Workshops will be free, but prior registration is required. To find more information and to express your interest in attending, contact your local Teagasc office, or visit the options programme webpage.

The workshops feature guest farmers who have successfully diversified their enterprises, along with industry specialists available for questions.

Teagasc head of farm management and rural development Fintan Phelan added that there will be opportunities to enhance farm incomes and foster improvement and sustainability.

“By connecting farmers with local business support agencies and mentors, we lay the groundwork for a resilient and prosperous rural economy."