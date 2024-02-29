ifac’s former headquarters in Dublin sold for €3.28m at an online auction.

The landmark building, located in Bluebell just inside the M50 in Dublin, had been advertised for sale online for bids above €1.5m.

The auction, held on Thursday February 29, lasted for over an hour, with two bidders eventually pushing the hammer price to €3,283,000.

The building was originally listed for sale in 2021 with an asking price of €3m - when some of it was still occupied and producing rent of over €100,000 per annum.

The remaining tenants had since left the building, meaning it was sold with vacant possession. The building did go sale-agreed last year, but that deal subsequently fell through.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that ifac had purchased the office block in 2015 for approximately €2.5m.

The accountancy firm’s registered offices are now in Kilkenny and it has offices across the country, meaning it no longer has use for the more than 17,000 sq ft office block in Dublin.

Speaking after the sale, ifac CEO John Donoghue said: "We are pleased with the sale price achieved - the building was a good home and a good investment for ifac."