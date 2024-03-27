The Dealer has heard that ifac has appointed IFA’s Karol Kissane to a new role in the organisation.
A qualified accountant and tax adviser, Kissane is to take up the role of head of public sector services and economics. The Kerry man will take up the job in May. He is currently a senior policy executive with the IFA and previous to that he was the regional executive for Cork and Kerry.
