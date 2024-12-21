The Irish Farmers Journal understands that Kerry Co-op has selected the seven nominees to represent the co-op on the board of Kerry Dairy Ireland, which Kerry Co-op now has a 70% controlling interest in.

The seven were selected - not elected - with interviews of board members interested and eligible to represent the co-op conducted by an external source.

It had already been agreed that James Tangeny (east Limerick), the chair, should have a place on the board. The three county Kerry representatives chosen are vice-chair Conor Creedon (east Kerry), TJ Murphy (Dicksgrove) and Eoghan McCarthy (Iveragh).

Mike O’Flynn (west Limerick) and Joseph Collins (west Limerick) are flying the Limerick flag, with Jim McInerney (Clare) the sole Clare representative.

First meeting

The 19-strong Kerry Co-op board on Thursday held its first meeting following Monday’s special general meeting (SGM).

At the SGM, shareholders approved the €500m acquisition of Kerry Group’s Irish dairy business, known as Kerry Dairy Ireland.

Initially, €350m is being spent to acquire 70% of Kerry Dairy Ireland, which will have a board of directors comprising the seven co-op representatives - three representing Kerry Group and two external directors. Kerry Group plc held an extraordinary general meeting in Tralee on Thursday, where shareholders approved the deal from their side.