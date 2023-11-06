Martin Heydon Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine \ Philip Doyle

Minister of State with special responsibility for New Market Development at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon TD is leading a trade mission to Malaysia and Philippines this week focused on further developing the agri-food market in both countries.

The trip is being run in cooperation with Bord Bia, Sustainable Food Systems Ireland, Teagasc and Enterprise Ireland.

Irish agri-food exports to Philippines in 2022 totaled €173m, while for Malaysia the total was €68m. For the former, the market is well diversified with €72.5m in dairy, €50.5m in beef and €24m in pigmeat.

The market in Malaysia is dominated by dairy, which accounts for more than 90% of export value.

Speaking ahead of the trade mission, Minister Heydon said “This is a significant two country trade mission where there are opportunities in both countries to grow the value of agri-food and agri-tech exports and deepen the relations between our countries.

"Malaysia has a sophisticated domestic market and is emerging in importance for Irish producers, particularly in the dairy sector, while Ireland and the Philippines have long historic links between its peoples and an increasing level of trade.”

The minister added that as well as developing new market opportunities, the mission will also focus on sharing expertise on safe, sustainable food systems.

During the 4-day visit, Minister Heydon will meet Ministers in both Governments to discuss issues of mutual concern including market access issues.

Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole is accompanying the minster and said “our main goal on this trade mission is to build awareness of Ireland as a source of safe and sustainably produced dairy, to enhance our understanding of the meat market and to create further commercial opportunities for Irish exporters.”

There are also representatives from a range of Irish dairy, meat and other agri-food companies on the four-day, two-country trade mission.