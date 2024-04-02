Origin Enterprises plc has announced the appointment of Colm Purcell as chief financial officer (CFO).

He will join the firm in July and be appointed as an executive director of the company in September following the publication of Origin’s full-year results.

Purcell will take over the role from TJ Kelly, who is scheduled to take up a new position as managing director of Origin’s amenity, environmental and ecology division in August.

Purcell is currently CFO of Glanbia plc’s nutritionals division, having working with the company for the past 11 years.

Kelly, whom he replaces, was also a veteran of Glanbia, where he had been CFO of the Performance Nutrition business before joining Origin.

Kelly joined the company in January 2021 to take up the role of CFO vacated by Sean Coyle, who had moved into the CEO role after joining Origin in 2018 as CFO.

Growth

Origin chair Gary Britton said: “We are delighted to welcome an executive of Colm’s calibre and expertise to Origin as we prepare for our next phase of growth.”

When Kelly was appointed, then-chair Rose Hynes said: “We are delighted to welcome an executive of TJ's calibre and expertise to Origin as we prepare for our next phase of growth.”

And when Coyle’s appointment was announced in 2018, Hynes said: “We are delighted to be welcoming someone of Sean's calibre to Origin Enterprises as we prepare for our next phase of growth.”

Safe to say that Origin have certainly been consistent across the appointments.

Origin reported results for the first half of its financial year last month, which showed reduced profit and revenue, with both the change in fertiliser and feed prices plus adverse weather conditions hurting performance during the period.